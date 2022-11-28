Read full article on original website
Related
wcbu.org
Tri-County sees a surge in deaths linked to COVID-19
As winter approaches, deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Tri-County area. Figures updated Wednesday on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website show Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties with 20 deaths credited to the pandemic since Oct. 13. By comparison, the three counties totaled 23 fatalities from COVID in the preceding three-month period.
Central Illinois Proud
Monical’s temporarily closed due to outbreak, 155 reporting symptoms
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monical’s Pizza at 6 Cherry Tree Shopping center in Washington is currently closed due to an outbreak of an illness Saturday. According to the Tazewell County Health Department, they were temporarily closed by the Illinois Department of Public Health due to an outbreak of a currently unknown foodborne illness.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
starvedrock.media
Comfort A Hero Winner Announced
For the fifth year, Gabe and Michelle Wade of Triple Service in Mendota have teamed up with Starved Rock Media to award a current or veteran service member a brand-new Rheem home-comfort system, complete with installation. This year's winner is Aaron Williams, a Marine veteran who's overcome a lot in recent years. How's Aaron feel about winning?
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
New Illinois law going into effect January 1st requires all homes have 10-year smoke detectors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. According to Public Act 100-0200, which was passed in 2017, smoke alarms that were installed in homes prior to January 1st can remain in place until they are 10 years old. Homes built after 1988 that already […]
25newsnow.com
Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
WSPY NEWS
State Rep. unsure of SAFE-T Act changes
Morris Republican State Representative David Welter says he's unsure whether the Illinois General Assembly will be making any changes to the SAFE-T Act before the cash-free bail system goes into effect in January. There is word of Democratic working groups looking into a possible amendment to the bill that could...
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
nrgmediadixon.com
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
starvedrock.media
Arraignment Date Arrives For Accused Ohio Murderer
A Bureau County man accused of murder is due back inside a Princeton courtroom. An arraignment hearing is set for Monday afternoon involving 31-year-old Matthew Pairadee of Ohio. He's jailed on $10 million bond after being charged with 3 counts of murder and a count of home invasion. Pairadee was...
starvedrock.media
Second Trial Set For Convicted Bow And Arrow Murderer
The second trial involving an Oglesby bow and arrow murder is set for early 2023. Twenty-nine-year-old Bradley French of Varna was back in front of a judge Monday morning for a status hearing. Lawyers on each side and the judge agreed to set February 27th as the start of his jury trial.
starvedrock.media
Trial Date Set For Accused Bureau County Murderer; Mental Exam Pending
A trial date has been set for a Bureau County man accused of murder. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Pairadee of Ohio was arraigned in a Princeton courtroom Monday afternoon. A jury trial date of January 30th has been set on charges of murder and home invasion. Pairadee was arrested and locked up...
3 teens charged with mob action after causing disturbance at Joliet movie theater: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teenagers — one allegedly armed with a handgun — were arrested and charged Saturday night after causing a disturbance inside a Cinemark movie theater located at the Louis Joliet Mall, police said. Around 7:44 p.m., Joliet police say a security officer at the mall...
25newsnow.com
Windy, wet, and then cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An initially quiet start to the Tuesday forecast will give way to increasing wind speeds across central Illinois during the day. Southerly winds will sustain between 15-20 mph, with peak gusts near 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mason, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, McLean, and Logan counties. The southerly flow will warm temperatures into the upper 50s late this afternoon/evening, prior to the passage of a cold front. The front will bring the chance for gusty showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening, however no severe weather is expected.
25newsnow.com
Correctional Sergeant assaulted, flown to OSF after homemade weapon attack at Pontiac Correctional Center, says IDOC
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A sergeant at the Pontiac Correctional Center was flown to OSF in Peoria and an officer is out of the hospital after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the alleged assaults happened with...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of not showing up to Kendall County Jail
Kendall County deputies on Monday arrested 31-year-old Samantha Sacckette, of Aurora, from the 400 block of Constitution Drive in Aurora. Kendall County Court documents say that Sacckette was supposed to report to the Kendall County Jail on September 19th for her sentence in an aggravated DUI case from February this year.
Comments / 0