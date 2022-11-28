Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou beat Arkansas! And what a game that was. Brady Cook as Him, Dominic Lovett is the best, Luther unlocked another level, and the defense was locked in. After the guys discuss the game, they get deep into discussing the portal. What will the outcome be for players leaving Mizzou? And what might it mean for incoming guys?

