Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win. Carter had four points as Missouri...
Area basketball teams in tournament play Wednesday
High school basketball makes up the local Wednesday schedule as a few area teams will be in tournament play. The Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament continues at Omaha. The loser of Tuesday’s boys’ game between Cotter and the host Eagles will play Green Forest at 5:30, and Lead Hill’s girls face Omaha at 7.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Cotter in Omaha tourney
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. On the high school level, the Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament continues at Omaha with both of Cotter’s teams meeting the host school. The girls’ game tips off at 5:30 followed by the boys’ contest. Three area...
Monday basketball results include MH junior high teams getting swept at Marion
Mountain Home got swept in four junior high basketball games at Marion on Monday. The freshman boys’ game ended with the Junior Bombers falling to the Junior Patriots 44-34. Drew Haney led Mountain Home with 14 points, and Rhett Gilbert added 13. The Junior Bombers drop to 3-4 on the season and 0-1 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference.
Nov. 29 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The first girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Nixa, St. Joseph’s Academy, Battle. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 John Burroughs. 3 Carl Junction. 4 Helias Catholic. 5 Whitfield.
After a HUGE win against Arkansas, the portal is where our focus shifts next.
Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou beat Arkansas! And what a game that was. Brady Cook as Him, Dominic Lovett is the best, Luther unlocked another level, and the defense was locked in. After the guys discuss the game, they get deep into discussing the portal. What will the outcome be for players leaving Mizzou? And what might it mean for incoming guys?
Report: Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal
Less than 24 hours after Mizzou earned bowl eligibility, the good feelings are already wearing off. Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reported on Sunday afternoon that sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett will enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 5. Lovett was the breakout star of the 2022...
MHHS wrestling teams to host play date
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be at Bomber Gymnasium for the first time this season as they host a play date. Action gets underway at 5.
Norfork, Izard County begin bowling season at Driftwood Lanes
Two area high schools will begin the season by facing each other in Mountain Home. Norfork and Izard County will square off Monday at Driftwood Lanes.
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)
Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
Tracy Dee Hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Tracy Dee Hall of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tracy Dee Hall died Sunday in Yellville.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Unemployment rises in Arkansas, falls in Missouri in September
Unemployment numbers rose in north central Arkansas abut fell in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of September. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate rose from 3.6% to 3.9%. Baxter County has 652 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,811 and is tied for 32nd lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
Kanakuk abuse victim’s parents: ‘Joe White lied’
In an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the parents of Kanakuk abuse victim Logan Yandell said Kanakuk CEO Joe White lied to both of them about not knowing convicted child molester Pete Newman had been engaged in inappropriate behavior with kids prior to Newman’s 2009 arrest. The Yandell...
The Birthplace of Route 66 in Springfield MO: Classic Cars, a Muffler Man & a Hotel Where Elvis Stayed
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Springfield, Missouri (not to be...
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
