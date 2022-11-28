Read full article on original website
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Delaware State Fires Head Coach Milstead
Delaware State decided to relieve head coach Milstead of his duties.
Shippensburg Men’s Basketball opens with Victory
The Shippensburg University Men’s Basketball team survived a tough, physical contest against nonconference foe Bowie State to win its home opener Monday at Heiges Field House, 70-58. How it happened. Shippensburg (2-4) converted a season high 24-of-32 from the foul line, while holding the opposition to a season-low 58...
Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run
The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
Morgantown wins scrimmage with Laurel Highlands; State title defense begins in 10 days
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a matchup of championship teams from last winter, Morgantown bested Laurel Highlands, Pa. in a preseason scrimmage Tuesday evening. The Mohigans won three of the four quarters in varsity play by an aggregate score of 73-57. The scoreboard reset after each quarter. Morgantown won the opening frame 20-15 and the second quarter 23-18. The teams finished the third quarter tied at 13. MHS won the final varsity frame 17-11. An additional junior varsity period was won by Morgantown, 17-8.
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball preseason breakdown
It’s become a common theme to list Chartiers Valley among the preseason favorites for the WPIAL Class 5A title. This year, though, the Colts are notably missing from that group. Chartiers Valley, which won the WPIAL 5A title in 2017, ’19, ’20 and ’21 and finished as the district...
High School Football: Cocalico faces Pine-Richland in PIAA Class 5A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — When an underdog team keeps winning week after week, how long does it take before people stop referring to them as "the underdogs?" That's a question worth pondering when you consider Cocalico's magical run to the District 3 Class 5A championship, which peaked with last Friday's 34-14 victory over Exeter.
