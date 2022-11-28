ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Morning Call

Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run

The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Metro News

Morgantown wins scrimmage with Laurel Highlands; State title defense begins in 10 days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a matchup of championship teams from last winter, Morgantown bested Laurel Highlands, Pa. in a preseason scrimmage Tuesday evening. The Mohigans won three of the four quarters in varsity play by an aggregate score of 73-57. The scoreboard reset after each quarter. Morgantown won the opening frame 20-15 and the second quarter 23-18. The teams finished the third quarter tied at 13. MHS won the final varsity frame 17-11. An additional junior varsity period was won by Morgantown, 17-8.
MORGANTOWN, WV
SFGate

Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX43.com

High School Football: Cocalico faces Pine-Richland in PIAA Class 5A semifinals

YORK, Pa. — When an underdog team keeps winning week after week, how long does it take before people stop referring to them as "the underdogs?" That's a question worth pondering when you consider Cocalico's magical run to the District 3 Class 5A championship, which peaked with last Friday's 34-14 victory over Exeter.
RICHLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy