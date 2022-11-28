Read full article on original website
Monday basketball results include MH junior high teams getting swept at Marion
Mountain Home got swept in four junior high basketball games at Marion on Monday. The freshman boys’ game ended with the Junior Bombers falling to the Junior Patriots 44-34. Drew Haney led Mountain Home with 14 points, and Rhett Gilbert added 13. The Junior Bombers drop to 3-4 on the season and 0-1 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference.
Wynne football coach not returning
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in a meeting earlier Monday night. The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced in the meeting, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program. Paschal will be moved to the ALE building and this will be his final year at Wynne.
2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off Thursday
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more high school basketball this weekend. The 2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off on Thursday. Blytheville hosts the boys hoops showcase, Paragould, Manila, & Rivercrest will be the other NEA teams in action. All games are played at Chickasaw Arena. 2nd Chickasaw Classic.
Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker
This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
New gas station opens in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Fill it up while you can. There is a new gas station in Osceola. Jordan’s Kwik Stop opened at 4365 West Keiser Avenue Tuesday. The store handed out prizes, free gifts, and even had a good deal on gas for its grand opening. This is...
1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
Tornadoes, severe storms possible Tuesday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 are bracing for strong to severe storms that could bring possible tornadoes. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Monday morning that the greatest threat of severe weather will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. While we might see some showers and storms during the day,...
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
City council candidate sues opponent over residency
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Jonesboro City Council candidate over his residency. City council Candidate, Janice Porter, is suing her opponent, Guy Pardew Jr. Porter claims that since Pardew failed to support his claims of residency in Ward...
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Several vehicle thefts reported over Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several people were victims of felony theft related to stolen vehicles as we rolled into the Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro. A report filed on Wednesday (November 23) stated that a black 2015 Kia Soul was stolen on November 18 from the 3300-block of East Nettleton Avenue.
12-year-old girl, man and woman found shot to death while in bed in Arkansas
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman were found shot to death while they were in bed in St. Francis County, Arkansas. According to WHBQ, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the three victims were found shot inside a house in Madison, Arkansas, located near Forrest City.
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
