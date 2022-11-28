Read full article on original website
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow
An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss
Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
College Football Head Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Night
A school will reportedly waste little time making a coaching change after the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Tulsa's football program is firing head coach Phillip Montgomery. Montgomery went 43-53 in eight seasons after inheriting a team that went 2-10 in Bill Blankenship's final season. The...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals If He Wants Ryan Day Fired
It seems crazy to suggest that, given Ohio State is 11-1 this season, and Day has been pretty dominant since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019. But after a second straight loss to Michigan, some Buckeyes fans are suggesting it. However, one former Ohio State Buckeyes star does not...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend
Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
