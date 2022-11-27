ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations. The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Short staffing prompts Metro to adjust routes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro leaders have adjusted routes due to short staffing. Metro leaders said they need 175 front-line operators. They said hiring continues to be a struggle since the pandemic even though they are offering full benefits, on-the-job training, and a $2,000 signing bonus. Riders News 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Reckless driving crash kills two sisters in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis community is mourning the loss of two sisters who helped shape lives across the region after they were killed in a reckless driving crash in South City. DeVonne Wilson, 53, and her younger sister Ayanna Woods, 42, were just minutes from home...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry

ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

