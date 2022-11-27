Read full article on original website
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Edwardsville Reports Block Of North Buchanan Street Between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue Is Closed Tuesday
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville issued a North Buchanan Street work update Tuesday afternoon: The block of North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue is closed today (Tuesday, November 29) while the road is patched at the East Vandalia intersection, the city said. "It is expected...
Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
Dumpster fires in south St. Louis City Tuesday morning
A garage in south St. Louis City was severely damaged after a line of dumpsters caught fire.
Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations. The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing...
Short staffing prompts Metro to adjust routes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro leaders have adjusted routes due to short staffing. Metro leaders said they need 175 front-line operators. They said hiring continues to be a struggle since the pandemic even though they are offering full benefits, on-the-job training, and a $2,000 signing bonus. Riders News 4...
City, county and residents weigh in on merging St. Louis entities together
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly 150 years since St. Louis City and County split apart, but talks on reuniting have emerged once again, leaving some residents in the Metro skeptical about such a move. “I think it’s just, in general, preserving the two would be better...
Smash and grab at R&M Laundry Tuesday morning
Another smash and grab was also reported on Gravois Avenue Tuesday morning.
Reckless driving crash kills two sisters in South St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis community is mourning the loss of two sisters who helped shape lives across the region after they were killed in a reckless driving crash in South City. DeVonne Wilson, 53, and her younger sister Ayanna Woods, 42, were just minutes from home...
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry
ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made
One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning.
Take full advantage of mild St. Louis weather and decorate for Christmas
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thanksgiving has wrapped up and the Christmas season is closing in. The window to decorate is narrow, and you do not want to miss a nice day to hang the lights. Jeremy Turner is the owner of Busy Elves Lighting. Already the Christmas lights company...
St. Louis trucking company tries to swerve past inflation challenges
ST. LOUIS — During the month of November 5 On Your Side has been taking a deeper look into how 2022’s record levels of inflation and supply chain issues are affecting consumers and companies. We checked in with one St. Louis trucking company who said the transport industry...
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
Burglary at Tamm Avenue Bar overnight
Overnight, more businesses in St. Louis were targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries
