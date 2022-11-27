ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

ksl.com

Watch: Newly released video at center of push to tighten Utah bear chasing rules

SALT LAKE CITY — Chased deep into the backcountry and surrounded by too many hounds to count, a black bear collapses trying to fend off the howling and nipping dogs. The chaotic scene played out in the La Sal mountains outside Moab in 2018, recorded in shaky cellphone videos later used to build criminal cases against two houndsmen. The men caged the bear for two days, authorities said, before it was released and chased by the dogs once again.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Officials report 2 more cases of avian flu in Utah birds

TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported two new cases of avian influenza in Utah birds in November. The department identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a flock of backyard chickens in Utah County and a flock of game birds in Iron County. The department said all birds at the locations have been "depopulated and surveillance will continue in surrounding areas to prevent further spread of the disease."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals

This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Cache Valley resorts cashing in on early start dates

LOGAN — Ski resorts in Cache Valley planned for some of their earliest start dates in about a decade thanks to our recent storms. It's a welcome change after several years of drought and less-than-ideal snowfall. The Cache Valley isn't alone, other resorts already opened early. Not everyone can...
ksl.com

What happens when Utahns and HOAs disagree? One man says protections are needed

SALT LAKE CITY — Matt Hinojos is a simple guy. He works 40 hours a week and just wants a comfortable life. But he has Type 1 diabetes and that complicates how he lives. "I have a stringent diet and exercise routine. Although I have a glucose monitor attached to my stomach, it is not always accurate and I cannot sense my lows. Because I cannot feel my lows, I have to exist in primarily controlled environments for my work, exercise, recreation."
UTAH STATE

