Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
ksl.com
Watch: Newly released video at center of push to tighten Utah bear chasing rules
SALT LAKE CITY — Chased deep into the backcountry and surrounded by too many hounds to count, a black bear collapses trying to fend off the howling and nipping dogs. The chaotic scene played out in the La Sal mountains outside Moab in 2018, recorded in shaky cellphone videos later used to build criminal cases against two houndsmen. The men caged the bear for two days, authorities said, before it was released and chased by the dogs once again.
ksl.com
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — You don't have to travel far into Utah County to find signs of its enormous growth, says Curtis Blair, the president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. "You just take a trip down into Utah Valley and you will see cranes ......
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
ksl.com
'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
ksl.com
Officials report 2 more cases of avian flu in Utah birds
TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported two new cases of avian influenza in Utah birds in November. The department identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a flock of backyard chickens in Utah County and a flock of game birds in Iron County. The department said all birds at the locations have been "depopulated and surveillance will continue in surrounding areas to prevent further spread of the disease."
ksl.com
Utah man charged in 2 'purge' killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
ksl.com
The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals
This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
ksl.com
Cache Valley resorts cashing in on early start dates
LOGAN — Ski resorts in Cache Valley planned for some of their earliest start dates in about a decade thanks to our recent storms. It's a welcome change after several years of drought and less-than-ideal snowfall. The Cache Valley isn't alone, other resorts already opened early. Not everyone can...
ksl.com
Prison time ordered for business owner convicted of stealing millions from government
SALT LAKE CITY — An Arizona business owner found guilty in Utah of making false claims to the government in order to obtain a $99 million contract will serve federal prison time and forfeit over $2 million from multiple bank accounts, district court records show. Whitney McBride, 41, of...
ksl.com
What happens when Utahns and HOAs disagree? One man says protections are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — Matt Hinojos is a simple guy. He works 40 hours a week and just wants a comfortable life. But he has Type 1 diabetes and that complicates how he lives. "I have a stringent diet and exercise routine. Although I have a glucose monitor attached to my stomach, it is not always accurate and I cannot sense my lows. Because I cannot feel my lows, I have to exist in primarily controlled environments for my work, exercise, recreation."
Comments / 0