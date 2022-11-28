ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Meet Rachel Kelly: Burlington's new assistant city manager

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
 2 days ago

The City of Burlington announced Rachel Kelly as the Assistant City Manager for Administrative Services, according to a press release from the city of Burlington.

An assistant city manager is responsible for oversight of the Departments of Animal Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Recreation and Parks. The position also acts as the liaison for legislative affairs.

With over a dozen years of municipal experience, Kelly has a well-rounded background in local government and a deep understanding of the Burlington community, according to a press release from the city of Burlington.

Kelly is looking forward to serving the Alamance Community again after she held the same role at the City of Burlington from 2018 to 2021, according to a press release from the city of Burlington.

"Local government is something that is in my heart," Kelly said of her appointment. “I’m delighted for the opportunity to once again serve the residents of Burlington.”

New city employee benefits:Burlington police officers benefits package to expand

Kelly holds a bachelor's in Political Science and a Master's in Public Affairs, both from UNC Greensboro, according to a press release from the city of Burlington.

“I am excited for the City of Burlington to once again be able to have a team member like Mrs. Kelly." Manager Craig Honeycutt said. "Her dedication and knowledge of the City’s operations make her a wonderful selection to fill this role once again.”

She is a graduate of the UNC School of Government Municipal Administration Course and the International City/County Management Association’s Leadership-ICMA program, according to a press release from the city of Burlington.

She lives with her husband, Tyler, and their two adopted dogs, Daphne and Alfie in Alamance County.

She will begin work on November 28.

