ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Tech Company Wants to Cure Brain Ailments with Teeny Tiny Robots

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

If this were The Matrix , you wouldn't want a robot climbing into your head. Now imagine if instead of trying to suck the life out of you, they were robotic life-savers.

The team that created Apple's Face ID is on the verge of a game-changing medical development – robots smaller than a fingernail injected into the skull to deliver drugs directly to the brain, with no overspill to the rest of the body.

Fantastic Voyage

The tech and concepts behind Bionaut Lab's latest projects are like something out of a pulp sci-fi novel. Robots only a few millimeters long will be shot into patients' craniums. Using magnetic propulsion, the little droids will navigate to the affected area of the brain, release medicine, and then make their way back to the needle site for extraction. Leader Michael Shpigelmacher told the Financial Times he got the idea when he thought about how most pills and inoculations are circulated throughout the entire body, occasionally causing nasty side effects.

Shpigelmacher previously co-founded PrimeSense , an Israeli 3D sensor company that developed the tech for the Xbox Kinect gaming peripheral, and the business was bought by Apple in 2013 for $400 million. Looking to do something "more meaningful," he left the consumer electronics business. His new LA-based start-up just raised $43 million for the first round of clinical trials with investors including Israel's Deep Insight and Canada's Sixty Degree Capital.

If a medication is to be delivered to one very specific, hard-to-reach spot, without damaging other parts of the body, a robot would have to get the job done:

  • Bionaut's initial trials will target brain tumors and the rare pediatric neurological disorder Dandy-Walker Syndrome, which causes large cysts to form on the cerebellum. The goal is to one day treat much more complex but common issues like Parkinson's, Hungtington's, Alzheimer's, and strokes.
  • The FDA has already granted approvals to help accelerate the clinical trials, and previously skeptical medical experts are seeing the potential.

"My biggest concern when I hear of any technology is: is it going to be deployed safely?" neurosurgeon Iahn Cajigas González told the FT. "And everything that I saw when I visited their facilities shows that they really are very meticulous at every stage of the way. So I think it would fill a very important niche."

I, Robot: Bionaut Labs will be riding a wave of robotics-based medical breakthroughs. In September, a study at the University of California San Diego found that microscopic robots injected into the lungs of mice were effective at safely treating pneumonia and resulted in 100% survival rates. Also, Cornell University recently developed microscopic robots that can move autonomously and possibly navigate human bodies, identifying healthy cells and killing bad ones all on their own. Let's hope they follow Asimov's first law of robotics.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds

Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease

Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
Reuters

Japanese biotech firm uses tiny worms in test for pancreatic cancer

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Japanese biotech firm says it has developed the world's first early screening test for pancreatic cancer, using the powerful noses of tiny worms. Hirotsu Bio Science this month launched its N-NOSE plus Pancreas test, marketing directly to consumers in Japan and with aims to bring the test to the United States by 2023.
TechCrunch

Bionaut Labs gets $43.2M for its tiny drug delivery robots

If you’ve followed the robots space, you’re likely familiar with the research that has gone into these tiny, remote-controlled medical robots. Bionaut’s own work now has a couple of deadlines in place, including 2023 pre-clinical studies, followed by clinical trials with human patients the follow years. “There...
MedicalXpress

Transcranial magnetic stimulation design goes deeper into the brain

As a noninvasive neuromodulation method, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) shows great potential to treat a range of mental and psychiatric diseases, including major depression. Stimulating the deep brain helps researchers explore the causes of and possible treatments for psychiatric diseases, but current methods don't go quite deep enough and are...
BGR.com

Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer

A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Fortune

Suffering from Long COVID headaches and brain fog? Another coronavirus could be the culprit

If you’re a Long COVID patient with headaches, brain fog, or other neurological symptoms, another coronavirus could be to blame—at least in part, according to a new study. Researchers at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University, examined the cerebral spinal fluid of 112 patients who had been infected with COVID. In those with neurological Long COVID symptoms, which included inflammation of the brain with seizures and cognitive deficits, they found evidence of an underwhelming antibody response to COVID—and an overwhelming antibody response to other coronaviruses that usually present as common colds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NIH Director's Blog

Inflammation Pattern in the Brain May Cause Many Long COVID Symptoms

Millions of people who have had COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms, or develop new symptoms, for weeks, months, or years after they were first infected. These symptoms are commonly known as Long COVID, and the direct causes of Long COVID are not currently known. In a study supported by the...
The Independent

Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease

Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues...
The Independent

Molecule in urine ‘could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease’

A new study is the first to identify a molecule in urine that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The research suggests the finding could pave the way for an inexpensive and convenient test for the disease.In other words, it may be possible that a simple urine test to analyse formic acid – a sensitive urinary biomarker – could reveal if someone has early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The researchers tested 574 people who had Alzheimer’s disease of different levels of severity or healthy people, to identify differences in urinary biomarkers.This is an exciting discovery as it offers a potential new way of detecting Alzheimer’s...
MedicalXpress

MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID

Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
MedicalXpress

Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes

For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
scitechdaily.com

Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy