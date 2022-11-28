Read full article on original website
Dothan Leisure Services to host Holiday Drop & Shop
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure services is offering an opportunity for parents to holiday shop without having to ruin any Christmas day surprises. It’s called the Holiday Drop and Shop and it takes place right here in Dothan at Westgate Park. The one-day camp will take place December 3rd starting at 12pm and lasting until 5pm.
Enterprise Christmas parade moved
Wiregrass United Way increases donation push for “Giving Tuesday”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Across the nation and in the Wiregrass, people gave back to their communities through “Giving Tuesday”. CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill was taught to give from a young age. He said, “For me, I grew up in a middle class family the youngest of 7, and even though we didn’t have a lot I saw my parents giving, and it wasn’t, they never sat us down and talked to us about giving, it was by example.”
Countdown to Christmas
Dothan Leisure Services is introducing a one-day camp named Holiday Drop & Shop. Holiday Drop & Shop will take place on December 3rd from 12 to 5 p.m., is a total of $20, and will be held at Westgate Park.
Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined News 4′s Live at Lunch for another edition of Pet of the Week. This week, we were joined by Caitlyn, a 3 month old domestic chair cali/tabby kitten. Caitlyn is a bit shy, but once she gets...
How you can help the Wiregrass United Way this Giving Tuesday!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday marks another day of Giving Tuesday, a day across the country where people are urged to give back to organizations that serve our communities. The United Way raised over $100,000 in just eight hours last year on Giving Tuesday, they are hoping for similar numbers again this year.
Weather postpones Enterprise Christmas Parade
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Christmas Parade is being postponed until Thursday. The parade has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. due to possible inclement weather and associated safety risks on Tuesday. A storm system is moving into the Wiregrass area. Wednesday, the area will...
Spark Theater Company presents Broadway play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for them to push for donations, but they don’t want people to forget that they need year round support. NBHS sees success with new choral and fine arts program. Updated: 6 hours ago. New Brockton High School is celebrating the success of their...
Color The Weather 11-28
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
Christmas Concert coming to Samson featuring Shane Owens
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Get ready to get into the Christmas spirit as local musical artists are planning Christmas concerts. On December 17th, Shane Owens will be headlining a Christmas concert at the Samson Municipal Complex. It is slated to begin at 6:30 with Crews Wright and Kiera Howell...
Alabama juvenile crime laws inconsistent
Tomorrow's showers prompted the City of Enterprise to postpone its Christmas parade. It was originally scheduled for tomorrow ... But now it will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on north main street at the southeast cardiology and grocery outlet.
Coffee and Houston County Schools earn 87 on state report card
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. moving from...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday. “Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense. The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13...
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued. Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and...
