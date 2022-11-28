ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

Cavaliers receive votes in AP poll after 8-0 start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The historic start to the season for Virginia women's basketball is starting to draw national attention. UVA received two points in the latest AP Top 25, tied for the seventh most among teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since the 2011-12 season when the team was ranked No. 22 for one week.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Coaches to keep an eye on to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty

Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn and Liberty is looking for its next head coach. Under Director of Athletics Ian McCaw, Liberty offers a very attractive job. The Flames have some of the best facilities of any Group of Five program in the country. Freeze was one of the highest paid G5 coaches, and Liberty has the resources to invest in the program to continue its growth towards being one of the best at the G5 level.
LYNCHBURG, VA
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJLA

UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Maddie: 30 Days of Hope

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

