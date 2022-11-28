Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Virginia Places Seven on All-ACC Football Teams
Led by First-Team All-ACC cornerback Anthony Johnson, seven Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors
cbs19news
Cavaliers receive votes in AP poll after 8-0 start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The historic start to the season for Virginia women's basketball is starting to draw national attention. UVA received two points in the latest AP Top 25, tied for the seventh most among teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since the 2011-12 season when the team was ranked No. 22 for one week.
WSLS
Head coach search underway in Lynchburg, Aldridge named interim for Flames
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw announced Tuesday that Josh Aldridge would be the interim head coach since Hugh Freeze was announced head coach at Auburn. “I’m really impressed with Josh and think he’s going to serve us really well during this interim period and through the...
Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
WSLS
No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.
WSLS
Hill City history: E.C. Glass and Heritage to each host state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – They’re crosstown rivals that beat up on each other on the gridiron in the rough and rugged Seminole District. But when they both win, all of Lynchburg wins as well. E.C. Glass and Heritage football teams find themselves in a unique situation this weekend--each team...
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and...
aseaofred.com
Coaches to keep an eye on to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty
Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn and Liberty is looking for its next head coach. Under Director of Athletics Ian McCaw, Liberty offers a very attractive job. The Flames have some of the best facilities of any Group of Five program in the country. Freeze was one of the highest paid G5 coaches, and Liberty has the resources to invest in the program to continue its growth towards being one of the best at the G5 level.
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)
“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
Franklin News Post
UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
WJLA
UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
WSLS
Buena Vista high school students continue to show support for UVA victims
BUENA VISTA, VA. – An outpouring of love and support continues in Buena Vista after a heartbreaking tragedy on UVA grounds. Students at Parry McCluer High School signed a banner and left positive messages to show their support for the Charlottesville community. “It’s just an awesome thing that we’re...
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
WSLS
UVA president offers words of encouragement as students return from Thanksgiving break
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA President Jim Ryan said when he thinks of Thanksgiving the word “family” is the first thing that comes to his mind. He went on to say that the way the UVA community continues to stand in solidarity in the face of a tragedy is the epitome of such.
After tragedy, this UVA fund is helping students get back on their feet
The UVA Alumni Association has created a support fund to assist the survivors, victims' families, and student community following the shooting that claimed the lives of 3 UVA football players.
WSLS
Maddie: 30 Days of Hope
LYNCHBURG, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
cbs19news
AAA reports steep drop in gas prices across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to go down. According to AAA, this week's price drop is the steepest decrease in four months. In Virginia, pump prices went down seven cents in one week, and there has been a 15-cent price drop in the past 15 days. That's a penny drop per day.
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
Comments / 0