remain anonymous
4d ago

rent in Collier County is out of control!!! your workforce can't afford it!!! there needs to be a mandated cost of living increase and a mandated cap on rents for long term existing tenants!!!

rey Erik
3d ago

the problem is if these units go for sale they will be bought out by investors and out of state owners so rent or prices will remain high.

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Former Collier County commissioner takes post helping hurricane recovery

Former Collier County Commissioner and former Naples City Council member Penny Taylor has been named the first-ever disaster relief resource coordinator for the Naples Senior Center, where she will assist local seniors with recovery efforts post Hurricane Ian. The position is being funded through the Collier Community Foundation, according to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Wisconsin developer builds Cape Coral apartment complex

Construction has begun on a 304-unit apartment complex in Cape Coral. The complex will be called the Springs a Coral Shores and will be on the north side of Pine Island Road next to the Coral Shores Shopping Center. According to the Wisconsin developer Continental Properties, the garden-style apartments will...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M

Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Entrepreneurial-focused center is running out of space after just one year

A wide mix of tenants is quickly filling up the 26 West Center at State College of Florida in Bradenton. Key takeaway: It's been a good year of growth for the 26 West Center in Bradenton, with space filling up quickly — eight businesses in the Business Growth Lab and Incubator and 10 clients with the Digital Collective.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million

The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach restaurant sells for $2.2M

VK11410 LLC purchased a 6,216-square-foot restaurant at 11410 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from RibKib LLC for $2,265,000. The property last sold in 2018 for $1.8 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WDIO-TV

DLH to Fort Myers flights pausing in January

Changes are coming to Sun Country Airline flights out of Duluth to Fort Myers, Florida. The Duluth International Airport says from January 6 through January 30, 2023, flights from Duluth (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will be temporarily paused. Impacted travelers will instead be rerouted out of Minneapolis-St. Paul by Landline. All travelers have been notified, according to DLH.
DULUTH, MN
The Hill

Here are the best cities for snow-birds

Naples, Fla. is the top city for snow-birds in the United States, according to a new ranking from FinanceBuzz. Overall, nine of the top 10 cities for these travelers are located in the state. Other cities in Alabama, Georgia, and Texas made the top 25 slots. Many snow-birds flock to...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte warehouse sells for $24.5M

ESS-BGO Sub Port Charlotte purchased a 185,130-square-foot warehouse at 19553 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte from Port Charlotte SS Associates LLC for $24.5 million. The property sold as a vacant lot in 2020 for $800,000.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Florida Weekly

Lee Health assessment shows malnutrition threat in Lee County

Since 2007, Lee Health has conducted the Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, to identify and address health disparities in Lee County. Through the CHNA, we can understand the prevalence of diseases and chronic conditions in our community, as well as access to and consumption of nutritious food, time spent being physically active and more.
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Port Charlotte

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a disaster recovery center at the former Cultural Center of Charlotte County site, 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The disaster recovery center at Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood remains open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida agencies, FEMA and the Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Groundbreaking for Fort Myers housing development set for Wednesday

The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a 90-unit housing development at 3621 Cleveland Ave. The site will house residents while the housing authority begins its revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village public housing community. The ceremony will commence the initial phase of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a comprehensive transformation plan for Fort Myers’ greater Dunbar community. The Greater Dunbar Initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a HUD Choice Neighborhood, Fort Myers was selected as the host destination for the 2022 Communities of CHOICE Conference, an annual national conference scheduled Wednesday through Friday that will bring housing officials and past, present and future Choice Neighborhood Initiative grantees to Southwest Florida to share and establish housing strategies.
FORT MYERS, FL

