Shelby County prepares for severe weather, potential storm damage
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Storms preparations are underway in Shelby County as severe weather is expected to track through the Mid-South today. The severe storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind damage, and possible tornadoes and large hail. Residents are cautioned to prepare and plan ahead for potential...
NWS: EF-1 tornado swept through Winston, Choctaw counties
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado swept through Winston and Choctaw counties Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Some structures were damaged near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Storm surveyors spent Wednesday gathering preliminary data in each county. The NWS is expected to release...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County. That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday. So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper...
Homes severely damaged when likely tornado tears through Choctaw County in Mississippi
Several homes were severely damaged when a likely tornado tore through Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, but emergency officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries.
Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - With the threat of severe weather still lingering in North Mississippi, preparations were made in Oxford to keep residents safe. If you live in the area, you should have a safe space inside your home picked out, away from windows and exterior walls. But if you...
Vehicle fire delaying traffic in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A vehicle fire is delaying northbound traffic on Highway 45 in Tupelo. Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
WTVA to air Tupelo Christmas parade Dec. 11 and Dec. 25
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA will air the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade on the following days. The parade takes place on Dec. 2 in downtown Tupelo.
Hernando officials pave the way for smoother streets
City has earmarked $4.6 million for street resurfacing during the next year. Photo: Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson makes a point during his presentation on the city during Tuesday’s Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson gave an update on things happening in...
Why a highway bypass can be troublesome for some cities
Highway bypasses are often spearheaded by state leadership. They pledge to reduce truck traffic and congestion while letting drivers go faster. They often get opposed by the small towns and cities that get bypassed and businesses that miss out on money. “It’s depressing to go back home to see the...
Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Human remains found near Saltillo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating human remains found in the Saltillo area. Sheriff Jim Johnson posted on social media that deputies responded to the scene and closed off the area. He said all evidence will be sent to the state crime lab for possible...
Doctors warn parents in Mid-South to be prepared for measles outbreak
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, here’s a warning: The flu and RSV are not the only viruses to be aware of this winter. The CDC warned that a growing number of children are “dangerously susceptible” to contracting measles, a disease once eliminated in the U.S. Doctors said...
Easterling, Turner claim victory in runoff elections
Despite the storms that threatened and pounded the area Tuesday, voters still came out to the polls to cast their ballots in the runoff elections. Michelle Easterling and Trina Davidson Brooks faced each other in the runoff in the Place 3 circuit judge race. Easterling, the Clay County prosecutor, claimed victory over Brooks, an assistant district attorney.
Businesses begin to feel the loss of GLH
GREENWOOD - With Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support, city and county leaders worry how it's going to affect the community... but it some ways it already has. With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayer's Channel,. The Delta News shows one of the first signs of fallout...
