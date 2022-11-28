Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.

“The Prince and Princess are looking forward to spending time in Boston, and to learning more about the issues that are affecting local people, as well as to celebrating the incredible climate solutions that will be spotlighted through The Earthshot Prize,” the British Embassy said.

The Royal couple will join activists, innovators, policy makers and performers to celebrate the 2022 cohort of 15 global finalists before the five winners are awarded. The Earthshot prize is inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot.’

They will get to know the city this week ahead of Friday’s awards ceremony. Their itinerary includes a meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall; a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy; and a visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. The Harvard center is “a long-standing friend of The Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood” and “a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood,” the British Embassy said.

Also, the Royal couple will meet with members of Roca in Chelsea, a nonprofit that helps guide high-risk youth into making better life choices, and they’ll also visit Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about innovative green technologies locally.

“Recognising the significant challenges that the coastal city of Boston faces as a result of climate change, The Prince and Princess will see for themselves the work that local organisations are doing to mitigate the risk of rising sea levels,” the British Embassy said.

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will air around the world on BBC One in the UK, PBS in the United States and Multichoice across Africa. The show will also be available globally on YouTube. It will premiere on Sunday 4 December.

More information about the 2022 Earthshot Prize Finalists can be found here: https://earthshotprize.org/winners-finalists/.

The Royal couple last visited the United States in 2014.

