ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lwOW_0jPKc9Gr00

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.

“The Prince and Princess are looking forward to spending time in Boston, and to learning more about the issues that are affecting local people, as well as to celebrating the incredible climate solutions that will be spotlighted through The Earthshot Prize,” the British Embassy said.

The Royal couple will join activists, innovators, policy makers and performers to celebrate the 2022 cohort of 15 global finalists before the five winners are awarded. The Earthshot prize is inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot.’

They will get to know the city this week ahead of Friday’s awards ceremony. Their itinerary includes a meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall; a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy; and a visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. The Harvard center is “a long-standing friend of The Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood” and “a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood,” the British Embassy said.

Also, the Royal couple will meet with members of Roca in Chelsea, a nonprofit that helps guide high-risk youth into making better life choices, and they’ll also visit Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about innovative green technologies locally.

“Recognising the significant challenges that the coastal city of Boston faces as a result of climate change, The Prince and Princess will see for themselves the work that local organisations are doing to mitigate the risk of rising sea levels,” the British Embassy said.

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will air around the world on BBC One in the UK, PBS in the United States and Multichoice across Africa. The show will also be available globally on YouTube. It will premiere on Sunday 4 December.

More information about the 2022 Earthshot Prize Finalists can be found here: https://earthshotprize.org/winners-finalists/.

The Royal couple last visited the United States in 2014.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Ruth Ann Hendricks
2d ago

I hope they do not get the impression that Wu and her cronies actually stand up and care about the citizens of Boston because we ,that actually live here, know better. They have already allowed the demise of Boston by ripping down so many historical, beautiful buildings for "progress".

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston prepares for prince and princess visit

At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals

The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office

More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company. In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough

Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
GRAFTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy