Kingsport Times-News
UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll
There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to finding the things that makes things work for four quarters.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs looking to break three-game skid
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak. The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
Kingsport Times-News
Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State’s football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in what became a 3-8 season.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils open season by knocking off Indians
GATE CITY — Gate City did not waste any time making a statement for the basketball season. The Lady Blue Devils opened with a 44-40 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Livingston pumps in 41 to lead 'Blazers over Patriots
BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form on Tuesday night in their nonconference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Knittel bucket sinks D-B, moves Volunteer to 6-0
CHURCH HILL — Six games into his tenure as Volunteer’s full-time boys basketball coach, Zac Crawford already has a marquee moment. Crawford’s Falcons held off a strong run by defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett to seal a 57-55 win Tuesday night.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Ted Olson earns two Grammy nominations
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, has earned two Grammy nominations for his work on a box set about musician Doc Watson. Olson produced the first-ever retrospective on Watson, who is thought...
Kingsport Times-News
Sevier newspaper wins national awards
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier’s student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place “Story of the Year” in the Junior High/Middle School category.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. The event will he held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School special education teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Kingsport Times-News
A Buccaneer Christmas at ETSU
East Tennessee State athletes and cheerleaders hosted a group of children from the Coalition for Kids at the Buccaneer Christmas event Tuesday night at the Minidome. Santa Claus paid a visit, and all the kids got to run and play with their hosts before receiving gifts.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation on Tuesday for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University announces upcoming Advent Market
Milligan University is inviting the community to shop with local vendors this Christmas season at its annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center. “Milligan’s annual Advent Market is such a sweet and unique time that allows...
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
993thex.com
Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year
A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
