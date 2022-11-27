A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with two rapes that occurred more than 40 years ago in Silver Spring. Using DNA, Marion Edward Pearson Jr. of Durhan, N.C. was charged in connection with an April 20, 1981 case, according to Montgomery County Police. At that time, Pearson was living in Prince Georges County when police believe he assaulted and raped a woman near the 1800 block of University Boulevard in Silver Spring. DNA was collected at that time.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO