Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
mymcmedia.org
Pilot, Passenger Rescued; Power Restored in Area
The two occupants – the pilot and passenger – trapped in the small plane that crashed into power lines in the Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village area Sunday have been rescued, removed and transported to an area trauma center as of 3:30 a.m. Monday per Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.
mymcmedia.org
Crews Working Into the Night to Rescue Occupants of Plane
As of midnight Sunday, dozens of rescue personnel were still on the scene of a small plane that crashed into a “power tower” in Gaithersburg around 5:30 p.m. Crews using bucket trucks were working on rescuing the occupants of the plane that was suspended 100 feet above the ground.
mymcmedia.org
Albornoz Expresses Deepest Appreciation to First Responders in Plane Crash
During his last media briefing as County Council President, Gabe Albornoz expressed gratitude to local and state first responders, and also to Pepco for quickly restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg in the Montgomery Village area Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
mymcmedia.org
NTSB to Investigate Gaithersburg Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a U.S. government investigative agency, will investigate Sunday’s small plane crash in Gaithersburg. Investigators are working on the logistical plan to examine the wreckage and expect to move the aircraft to an offsite facility by Tuesday night, according to NTSB Spokesperson Sarah Sulick. NTSB investigators will consult with experts from within the agency and externally with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), state/local authorities and aircraft manufacturers.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 30, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Nov. 30, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Stormy Wednesday: Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security tells residents to expect rain showers and gusty winds as a strong cold front crosses the region. 2. Weekly Briefing: County Executive...
mymcmedia.org
4 Luxury Cars Stolen From Silver Spring Dealership
Police are searching for a group of suspects who stole four luxury cars from a Silver Spring dealership early Monday morning. Montgomery County police responded at approximately 2 a.m. Monday morning to Universal Auto Group in Silver Spring after a reported burglary. Police responded to the 2200 block of Distribution...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Attempted Robbery at Wheaton Metro Station
Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was attacked during an attempted robbery at the Wheaton Metro station. On Oct. 29 at approximately 10:35 p.m., Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to Wheaton Metro station on Georgia Avenue for the report of an attempted robbery. According to a...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies in Gaithersburg Hotel
Monday afternoon, Gaithersburg City Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 900 block of North Frederick Road for the report of a deceased person. Police do not suspect foul play.
mymcmedia.org
Council Allocates Funds for ‘Significant’ Housing, Retail Project in Bethesda
Montgomery County Council agreed to allocate about $10.5 million to fund a project in downtown Bethesda consisting of housing, retail space, an underground parking garage and two public parks. The development will be located by the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market on Wisconsin Avenue and near the Red and Purple Metro...
mymcmedia.org
41 Years Later, North Carolina Man Charged in Silver Spring Rapes
A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with two rapes that occurred more than 40 years ago in Silver Spring. Using DNA, Marion Edward Pearson Jr. of Durhan, N.C. was charged in connection with an April 20, 1981 case, according to Montgomery County Police. At that time, Pearson was living in Prince Georges County when police believe he assaulted and raped a woman near the 1800 block of University Boulevard in Silver Spring. DNA was collected at that time.
mymcmedia.org
Alcohol Beverage Service Hopes Coasters Will Help Prevent Drunk Driving
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Service (ABS) is distributing coasters with a scannable QR code that displays an online list of alternative transportation in an effort to prevent drunk driving during the holiday season. ABS will be partnering with local businesses to give out coasters according to a press release from the county.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Couple Wins $100,000 with Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
A Silver Spring couple became $100,000 richer Nov 21 when they claimed their prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. They plan to put their winning money toward the purchase of a house, according to lottery officials. The couple, whose names were not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased a...
mymcmedia.org
Giving Tuesday Party With a Purpose
Today is Giving Tuesday: a global day of generosity. This day started as a grassroots movement of doing good and has grown to the global movement it is today, inspiring millions to give their time, energy, and resources to support various causes. Like all non-profits, Montgomery Community Media is supported...
mymcmedia.org
Photos: Quince Orchard Unstoppable, Back In State Championship Game
Quince Orchard extended their winning streak to 26 games with a 42-9 win over Broadneck Friday night. The teams battled for the 4A Regional Championship in the fourth round of the class 4A football playoffs. The Cougars, defending state champions, now take on the C.H. Flowers Jaguars, from Prince George’s...
mymcmedia.org
Steve Francis, Tim Kurkjian Headline 2022 Class of Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame
Three-time NBA all-star, former University of Maryland and Blair High School star Steve Francis and ESPN baseball analyst and Walter Johnson High School alum Tim Kurkjian are part of the 2022 class of the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame. They will be inducted along with legendary Landon lacrosse coach Rob Bordley, 12-time All-Met track star at Walter Johnson Sally Glynn Hauser, Rockville native Clarence “Pint” Isreal (posthumously), a member of the Negro League World Series champion Newark Eagles in 1946 and 12-year major league pitcher and two-sport star at Blair, Sonny Jackson, in a ceremony at the Silver Spring Civic Center on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
mymcmedia.org
Quince Orchard Set to Face Flowers in Class 4A Finals
The Quince Orchard Cougars (13-0) and the Flowers Jaguars (13-0) are set to matchup in the 2022 Maryland class 4A championship in Annapolis this Thursday. This is Quince Orchard’s second straight state championship appearance. Last year, the Cougars defeated Wise High School 31-13 in the championship game to capture their second state title since 2018.
Comments / 0