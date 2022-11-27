ATHENS — Georgia football is the No. 1 ranked team in the Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after the Bulldogs took down Georgia Tech on Saturday. Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll. The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday, with Georgia having been the No. 1 ranked team in those rankings for the past three weeks. The Bulldogs have 58 of the 63 first-place votes, with Michigan picking up the other five.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO