Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs looking to break three-game skid
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak. The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Kingsport Times-News
UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll
There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to finding the things that makes things work for four quarters.
Kingsport Times-News
Livingston pumps in 41 to lead 'Blazers over Patriots
BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form on Tuesday night in their nonconference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State’s football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in what became a 3-8 season.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women equal last year's win total
LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced attack in the Bucs’ 55-46 win over UC San Diego in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils open season by knocking off Indians
GATE CITY — Gate City did not waste any time making a statement for the basketball season. The Lady Blue Devils opened with a 44-40 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
dawgnation.com
Georgia Football keeps top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14 thanks to strong special teams play
ATHENS — Georgia football is the No. 1 ranked team in the Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after the Bulldogs took down Georgia Tech on Saturday. Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll. The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday, with Georgia having been the No. 1 ranked team in those rankings for the past three weeks. The Bulldogs have 58 of the 63 first-place votes, with Michigan picking up the other five.
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
Kingsport Times-News
Knittel bucket sinks D-B, moves Volunteer to 6-0
CHURCH HILL — Six games into his tenure as Volunteer’s full-time boys basketball coach, Zac Crawford already has a marquee moment. Crawford’s Falcons held off a strong run by defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett to seal a 57-55 win Tuesday night.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Kingsport Times-News
Sevier newspaper wins national awards
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier’s student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place “Story of the Year” in the Junior High/Middle School category.
Kingsport Times-News
A Buccaneer Christmas at ETSU
East Tennessee State athletes and cheerleaders hosted a group of children from the Coalition for Kids at the Buccaneer Christmas event Tuesday night at the Minidome. Santa Claus paid a visit, and all the kids got to run and play with their hosts before receiving gifts.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. The event will he held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Ted Olson earns two Grammy nominations
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, has earned two Grammy nominations for his work on a box set about musician Doc Watson. Olson produced the first-ever retrospective on Watson, who is thought...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Emma Lloyd, Class of 2009
Emma Lloyd says coming back to Buford in 2020 after 11 years away from the city where she had lived from the age of 11 until she graduated from Buford High School in 2009 just made sense. “It made so much sense to move back to Buford when my husband...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School special education teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation on Tuesday for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Comments / 0