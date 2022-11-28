ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

106.3 The Buzz

Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma

Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
TULSA, OK
fox13memphis.com

Family’s Monopoly game ends in shooting, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night ended with gunfire and handcuffs after a Monopoly game led to a fight. Tulsa police told KOKI that a family was playing Monopoly and drinking alcohol on Saturday evening when John Armstrong and his stepfather got into an argument. During the argument, the pair knocked over the game board and furniture before a family member told them to take the fight outside.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). According to a FOX23 Reporter on who was on the scene, three duplexes, one was currently under construction, caught fire and appeared to completely destroyed. TFD said...
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOCO

17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol

STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
TULSA, OK

