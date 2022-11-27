TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO