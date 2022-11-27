ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Comments / 3

Roberto
1d ago

People, be on the lookout for Bruno, he needs to go home, it’s cold out there and he’s getting older. We can’t undo what some lousy animal has done but we can help…he needs to go home!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit, killed near Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in midtown on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to officers, the collision took place near the intersection of Swan Way Park, near Speedway Boulevard and Swan Road. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies days after crash on First Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by a car on Thursday, Nov. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 7 p.m. that evening to the 4400 block of North First Avenue, near East Wetmore Road, where they found 44-year-old Austin Dean Henderson suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Banner UMC.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side late Monday, Nov. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road. The TPD said the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud

Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
SEDONA, AZ
southwestcontemporary.com

Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022

Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy