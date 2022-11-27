Read full article on original website
Roberto
1d ago
People, be on the lookout for Bruno, he needs to go home, it’s cold out there and he’s getting older. We can’t undo what some lousy animal has done but we can help…he needs to go home!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed near Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in midtown on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to officers, the collision took place near the intersection of Swan Way Park, near Speedway Boulevard and Swan Road. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not...
AZFamily
Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
Authorities identify family members killed in rollover crash on Arizona freeway
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
Arizona speeder faces charges after refusing to identify himself
A man faces charges after passing police at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, and refusing to identify himself, police said. Omar Aguilar was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence (slightest degree), refusal to provide a truthful name and excessive speeding, police reported.
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after crash on First Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by a car on Thursday, Nov. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 7 p.m. that evening to the 4400 block of North First Avenue, near East Wetmore Road, where they found 44-year-old Austin Dean Henderson suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Banner UMC.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side late Monday, Nov. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road. The TPD said the...
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
Missing vulnerable adult found safe
Marquez was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 2:30 p.m. near 5600 W. Iowa St, near West Irvington Road and South Sunset Boulevard in Tucson in the Sunset Acres area.
AZFamily
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was...
AZFamily
Impaired driver was going 80 mph before deadly crash in Pinal County, deputies say
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Ak-Chin Indian Community that killed a woman Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to a three-car crash near Ralston Road and Fanner Drive. Deputies say 19-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed on Kolb and Rosewood
The Tucson Police Department says one person is dead after a crash on Kolb and Speedway. The pedestrian was hit just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
85-year-old hospitalized after crash on broadway
On November 25, 2022, around 7 p.m. a two-vehicle crash near East Broadway Boulevard and Pantano Road shut down west of Pantano.
southwestcontemporary.com
Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022
Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
Agua Caliente re-opens to the public
Two months to the day after a lightning strike sent hundreds of the park's signature palm trees up in flames, Pima County says Agua Caliente Park is open again to the public.
Comments / 3