Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Broncos’ Mike Purcell screams at Russell Wilson on sideline during loss
Even some of Russell Wilson’s own teammates may have finally had enough of the Broncos’ struggles. During the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell shouted at the quarterback on the team’s sideline. Broncos defenders have the right to be mad. The Broncos scored just 10 points Sunday, dropping their average points scored to 14.27 points per game this season which, if kept on that pace, would be the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns who, scored 10.1 per game. On the flip side of the ball, the...
3 takeaways from Broncos' 23-10 loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE — The Broncos lost their third in a row Sunday, falling to the Panthers 23-10 in another disappointing loss. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst performances of the season in Carolina. Wilson was 19 of 31 for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also fumbled once. The Broncos offense was so inept to start Sunday that they have -1 passing yards just before the four-minute mark in the second quarter. They finished the game with only 246 total yards.
The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
Wichita Eagle
NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job
The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
CBS Sports
Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension.
NFL has mercy on fans, flexes Broncos out of 'Sunday Night Football'
The NFL listened to pleas from Denver Broncos fans to flex the team out of a nationally-televised game in Week 14. The Broncos were scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Dec. 11, but fans in Denver made it clear on social media that they wanted the game flexed out of a prime-time spotlight.
Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson
An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history. Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course. State of play: This is the current state of the...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12: Chiefs' major weakness unveiled; Broncos star CB in slump
The NFL certainly had an interesting Week 12 slate of games, including a record number of comebacks. Sunday was the first time in NFL history that four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation. In all, five games were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this week.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
