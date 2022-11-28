Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon news: Scarlet and Violet ‘script’ glitch threatens competitive as Pokémon Go unveils Ultra Beasts
The Pokémon news week started with a bang—and not the good kind!. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered yet another glitch, and unlike the hilarious ones popping up all over the internet, it’s serious and could threaten the competitive scene. Yikes!. On a more positive...
IGN
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Maushold will mess you up
The games' cutest Pokemon can be utterly devastating
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Next Pokémon Go season unveiled as Scarlet and Violet fans spot MoistCr1TiKaL easter egg
The ebbs and flows of the Pokémon news cycle were in full flight again today. Pokémon Go Season 9: Mythical Wishes, has been unveiled. It includes the addition of Keldeo from Generation V, more Mega Evolutions, and Primal Groudon and Kyogre later on. Talk about exciting content!. In...
How to redeem Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts and codes
How to redeem codes and get a special Pikachu with the Flying Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
dexerto.com
How to get Galarian Meowth and Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Galarian Meowth and its evolution Perrserker are both available to get in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but they won’t appear in the wild. Here’s where to find them. While there are only 400 Pokemon listed in the Paldean Pokedex, there are more creatures and regional variants that you can get through methods like NPC trades and (in the future) Pokemon Home transfers.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 season 2 trailer reveals new Battle for Olympus mode, holiday skins
Overwatch 2’s second season and new tank hero Ramattra arrive on Dec. 6, and a new trailer for the free-to-play game’s new content shows what else players can expect in season 2. That includes a new Zeus-themed mythic skin for Junker Queen, Greek mythology-inspired skins for other heroes, a new Escort map, and the return of two classic Overwatch holiday events.
gameskinny.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ice Stone Locations
Luckily getting an Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a snap. Evolutions requiring elemental stones are nothing new to the Pokemon series. The Ice Stone is required for three evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the most notable and obvious being Glaceon from Eevee. Our guide will show...
Digital Trends
You can win cash with PlayStation’s new tournament feature. Here’s how to sign up
Sony has officially launched PlayStation Tournaments on the PS5 today. The company announced the launch of the new esports feature in a blog post published this morning following three months of beta testing. To kick off the feature’s debut, Sony is allowing both PS5 and PS4 players to participate in...
dotesports.com
Blizzard to shake up Overwatch 2’s map pool with a new monastery and several returning favorites
The second season of Overwatch 2 is set to be one filled with plenty of changes, including a new hero, a handful of new hero balance updates, and, of course, a plethora of new seasonal content. The iconic locations where heroes do battle will also be receiving a significant update, with big pending changes coming to the map pool.
IGN
Sable - Official PlayStation 5 Release Trailer
The award-winning stunning exploration adventure game Sable has officially released for PlayStation 5. As the young Sable, you’ll leave home to embark on a journey through an alien world of ancient monuments, decaying architecture, curious nomads, and spaceship wrecks plunged from the cosmos. The PlayStation 5 release of Sable includes brand-new additional content and PlayStation-exclusive features. Sable is available now on PlayStation 5.
The 10 best games of 2022, according to Time
Editor's take: Another year is nearly in the record books, and that's reason enough for Time to share its 10 best video games of 2022. These sorts of lists usually disappoint but it seems the publication might have gotten it mostly right this time around. Coming in at number 10...
Digital Trends
Oh no, I’m already obsessed with Nintendo Switch Sports golf
After a grueling seven-month wait, golf has finally come to Nintendo Switch Sports. Better late than never, right?. Like the rest of the games included in Switch Sports, the version of golf included here is fairly straightforward. Players swing the joy-con to hit their golf ball, being careful not to overswing. There’s a little technique with curving, but it’s mostly a standard game loop of reading the wind, lining up a shot, and letting it rip. Nothing here is fundamentally different from the version of golf that was included in Wii Sports a decade and a half ago.
