After a grueling seven-month wait, golf has finally come to Nintendo Switch Sports. Better late than never, right?. Like the rest of the games included in Switch Sports, the version of golf included here is fairly straightforward. Players swing the joy-con to hit their golf ball, being careful not to overswing. There’s a little technique with curving, but it’s mostly a standard game loop of reading the wind, lining up a shot, and letting it rip. Nothing here is fundamentally different from the version of golf that was included in Wii Sports a decade and a half ago.

