ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix

According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
dexerto.com

Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
dexerto.com

How to get Galarian Meowth and Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Galarian Meowth and its evolution Perrserker are both available to get in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but they won’t appear in the wild. Here’s where to find them. While there are only 400 Pokemon listed in the Paldean Pokedex, there are more creatures and regional variants that you can get through methods like NPC trades and (in the future) Pokemon Home transfers.
Polygon

Overwatch 2 season 2 trailer reveals new Battle for Olympus mode, holiday skins

Overwatch 2’s second season and new tank hero Ramattra arrive on Dec. 6, and a new trailer for the free-to-play game’s new content shows what else players can expect in season 2. That includes a new Zeus-themed mythic skin for Junker Queen, Greek mythology-inspired skins for other heroes, a new Escort map, and the return of two classic Overwatch holiday events.
gameskinny.com

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ice Stone Locations

Luckily getting an Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a snap. Evolutions requiring elemental stones are nothing new to the Pokemon series. The Ice Stone is required for three evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the most notable and obvious being Glaceon from Eevee. Our guide will show...
Digital Trends

You can win cash with PlayStation’s new tournament feature. Here’s how to sign up

Sony has officially launched PlayStation Tournaments on the PS5 today. The company announced the launch of the new esports feature in a blog post published this morning following three months of beta testing. To kick off the feature’s debut, Sony is allowing both PS5 and PS4 players to participate in...
IGN

Sable - Official PlayStation 5 Release Trailer

The award-winning stunning exploration adventure game Sable has officially released for PlayStation 5. As the young Sable, you’ll leave home to embark on a journey through an alien world of ancient monuments, decaying architecture, curious nomads, and spaceship wrecks plunged from the cosmos. The PlayStation 5 release of Sable includes brand-new additional content and PlayStation-exclusive features. Sable is available now on PlayStation 5.
TechSpot

The 10 best games of 2022, according to Time

Editor's take: Another year is nearly in the record books, and that's reason enough for Time to share its 10 best video games of 2022. These sorts of lists usually disappoint but it seems the publication might have gotten it mostly right this time around. Coming in at number 10...
Digital Trends

Oh no, I’m already obsessed with Nintendo Switch Sports golf

After a grueling seven-month wait, golf has finally come to Nintendo Switch Sports. Better late than never, right?. Like the rest of the games included in Switch Sports, the version of golf included here is fairly straightforward. Players swing the joy-con to hit their golf ball, being careful not to overswing. There’s a little technique with curving, but it’s mostly a standard game loop of reading the wind, lining up a shot, and letting it rip. Nothing here is fundamentally different from the version of golf that was included in Wii Sports a decade and a half ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy