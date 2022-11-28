Looking back on Luke Fickell’s success against Penn State

Luke Fickell was in the Big Ten in the 1990’s as a player, the 2000’s and 2010’s as a coordinator, and now he has come full circle and is a head coach in the conference. While all of his stops before had been with Ohio State , he recently took the job as the new head coach at Wisconsin .

With Fickell being back in the conference it is worth looking at what he presents in terms of danger to Penn State. To figure out that exact threat, we can gauge it by looking back on his tenure at Ohio State as the co-defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.

Being at Ohio State from 2005 to 2016 will give fans a big enough sample size for what an effective Wisconsin defense could do to Penn State. We will be looking at points given up and yards given up by Ohio State in matchups with Penn State during that time.

2006: 6 points, 248 yards in a Penn State loss

2007: 17 points, 263 yards in a Penn State loss

2008: 13 points, 281 yards in a Penn State win

2009: 7 points, 201 yards in a Penn State loss

2010: 14 points, 272 yards in a Penn State loss

2011: 20 points, 327 yards in a Penn State win

2012: 23 points, 359 yards in a Penn State loss

2013: 14 points, 357 yards in a Penn State loss

2014: 24 points, 240 yards in a Penn State loss

2015: 10 points, 359 yards in a Penn State loss

2016: 24 points, 276 yards in a Penn State ein

