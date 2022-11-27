11.26.2022 | 1:21 AM | RIVERSIDE – On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at 1:21 AM, Riverside CHP, Riverside City Fire, and AMR, responded to a reported traffic collision on the Northbound 215 Freeway, just North of the Riverside Interchange. While en route to the crash, a second vehicle struck the first crashed pickup, trapping the driver of the pickup inside the vehicle. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated the driver. Both drivers were transported with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck was on the NB 215 Transition to the NB 215 and left the roadway crossing all lanes, and colliding with the center divider. Shortly after the initial collision, the sedan crashed into the pickup truck. A SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

