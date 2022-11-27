Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Related
menifee247.com
Bicyclist struck by vehicle in intersection on Newport Road
A juvenile bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a traffic collision that shut down part of Newport Road Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred at 3:53 p.m. at the intersection of Newport Road and Westlink Drive, just east of Antelope Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. First responders discovered that a juvenile riding an electronic bicycle was struck by a Chevrolet Traverse. The bicyclist suffered a head injury and was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition and expected to survive.
zachnews.net
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
menifee247.com
Overturned tanker spills raw sewage onto Scott Road
A portion of Scott Road east of Leon Road was closed Tuesday morning after a sewage tanker truck overturned, spilling raw sewage onto the roadway, authorities said. The incident occurred about 6:55 a.m. when the truck was traveling westbound at approximately 40 mph, according to a CHP news release. For reasons still under investigation, the driver drifted off the roadway and the truck overturned. The truck was carrying 3,600 gallons of raw sewage. The tanker split open, spilling the contents onto the roadway and dirt shoulder area.
z1077fm.com
Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision
A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed
The City of Palm Springs reopened N. Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. after closing it a day earlier due to blowing sand and low visibility. Gene Autry Trail remained closed to traffic Tuesday morning. There was no word on when Gene Autry Trail would be reopened. Stay with The post Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Pedestrian Walking In Intersection Struck, Killed By Vehicle
11.28.2022 | 11:45 PM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian walking in the middle of an intersection was struck and killed by a vehicle, Monday night. The pedestrian, who’s identity was not immediately released, was found unresponsive in lanes Chapman Avenue near Medina Drive after being struck by a vehicle around 6:51 PM.
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
theregistrysocal.com
107,223 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in Hesperia With Guidance Set at $18MM
Throughout Southern California, retail assets have remained a fairly reliable property type, allowing sellers to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to recently be placed on the market is a 107,223 square foot shopping center in Hesperia. The property, Hesperia Square, is currently up for sale with guidance set at $18 million, or about $168 per square foot, according to a listing from Hanley Investment Group.
Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development
RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!
Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
onscene.tv
Driver Trapped After Truck Gets Hit On Freeway | Riverside
11.26.2022 | 1:21 AM | RIVERSIDE – On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at 1:21 AM, Riverside CHP, Riverside City Fire, and AMR, responded to a reported traffic collision on the Northbound 215 Freeway, just North of the Riverside Interchange. While en route to the crash, a second vehicle struck the first crashed pickup, trapping the driver of the pickup inside the vehicle. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated the driver. Both drivers were transported with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck was on the NB 215 Transition to the NB 215 and left the roadway crossing all lanes, and colliding with the center divider. Shortly after the initial collision, the sedan crashed into the pickup truck. A SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
thepalmspringspost.com
Council wants clarity on who is behind rise in street vendors before moving ahead on regulations
City officials agreed Monday that regulations are needed to ensure food from street vendors is safe, that they allow room for safe passage on sidewalks, and that odors and smoke from their mobile kitchens are kept to a minimum. But a larger question surfaced during discussion of the issue. Driving...
Man's body found inside recycling business in Santa Fe Springs
A man's body was found inside a recycling business Monday afternoon in Sante Fe Springs.
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year.
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
iebusinessdaily.com
Major industrial project in Calimesa underway
Construction has begun on a 2.2-million-square-foot industrial park in Calimesa. Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center is being built at Singleton and Roberts roads next to Interstate 10, according to Birtcher Development LLC in Newport Beach, the project’s developer. The cost of the project was not disclosed. Construction is expected...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman is identified as one of three people who drowned in Ontario water basin earlier this month
A Fontana woman was identified as one of three people who drowned in a water basin in Ontario during a heavy rainstorm earlier this month, according to an update provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. On Nov. 16, the body of Josephine Dominguez, 28, was recovered...
Comments / 4