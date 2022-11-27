Read full article on original website
RSV wanes, but health officials say don't let your guard down
PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials in the Portland area are hopeful the RSV season is winding down, but that comes with a warning: don’t let your guard down. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 3% of emergency room visits were for the flu, and more than 16% of flu tests were coming back positive last week.
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Things get worse for SE Portland food cart owner
PORTLAND, Ore. — “The problems are getting worse,” says a food cart owner in Southeast Portland, who we’ve earlier profiled in a “City in Crisis, Finding Solutions” report. We first visited the neighborhood at Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street in September. On a...
The Pact Act helps veterans in Oregon, Wash. and across the country access benefits
It is a historic win for veterans who served our country. With more than 280,000 veterans in Oregon alone, newly passed legislation will help many of those who served in the armed forces get healthcare benefits they earned but couldn’t get before. Many of our nation's veterans suffer from...
Shop selling illegal mushrooms draws big crowd in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shroom House on West Burnside is getting attention around the country, even The New York Times is doing a story about it. And judging by the blocks-long line of people waiting to get in and buy psilocybin, local attention is even greater. Shroom House calls...
Everyday Heroes: Kindness Farm provides meals, education to community
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero is teaching kids to care for the land and grow fresh produce. It’s food that helps feed those who need it in our community. Lou Le’ started Kindness Farm more than two years ago. It’s on a one-acre plot in Southeast Portland, and Lou is on a mission to help nurture the environment and people in need at the same time.
Hillsboro family finds comfort in staff at Gerry Frank Surgery Center in Portland
Facing a medical complication involving a newborn, even a small one, can be an incredibly difficult time for parents. A Hillsboro couple says they learned from experience that having the right health care workers to guide you through can make all the difference. Taylor Tate was born with an umbilical...
Westbound Hwy 26 reopens after serious injury crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 26 was closed for several hours in the westbound direction early Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. It reopened for drivers around 8:30 a.m. According to KATU reporters at the scene, the crash happened near the Cedar Hills off-ramp around 3:30 a.m. Police...
Freezing temperatures make for icy road conditions in some areas Friday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures dropped rapidly overnight, creating icy conditions early Friday morning for drivers across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. Salem-Keizer School District, the second largest district in Oregon, announced it was closing for the day. Several other local districts announced 2-hour delays Friday to help get students safely to their schools.
St. Paul Highway closed south of Newberg due to injury crash
NEWBERG, Ore. — Firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene of an injury crash near the intersection of the St. Paul Highway and Hash Road in Yamhill County. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said one person was trapped in their vehicle but was later freed. Life...
WWeek: Inside crime ring that shipped thousands of stolen catalytic converters across US
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter theft is a problem plaguing the Pacific Northwest and beyond as people steal and scrap the parts, making cash on the precious metals they contain. Our news partners at Willamette Week have been digging through the details surrounding a case where catalytic converters stolen...
Clackamas Fire District #1 launches 'Operation Santa Claus' for 48th year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire kicked off their “Operation Santa Claus” Saturday morning. Operation Santa Claus has been a tradition for Clackamas Fire District #1 for 48 years. Officials say that they will re-introduce some of the community parades, however, they will not be accepting donations during...
Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital
SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
Clark County deputies seize 2,500 fentanyl pills, meth, stolen items
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered 2,500 fentanyl pills with the help of a K-9 this week. A deputy was on patrol early Monday morning near a storage unit at 82nd Street and Northeast Highway 99 when he saw a person he had probable cause to arrest.
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
Warrant issued for Proud Boy 'Tiny' Toese for violation of pretrial release
PORTLAND, Ore. — A warrant is out for the arrest of a man known to frequent Proud Boy rallies. Multnomah County court records show that Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese's GPS monitor died ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Monday. Toese, 26, faces nearly a dozen charges in connection with...
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office looking for two 'persons of interest' in homicide case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people possibly associated with a homicide victim who was discovered on December 2. Officials say a deceased 52-year-old male was found in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says they...
Jiffy Lube, local law enforcement partnering to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Local law enforcement agencies are partnering with Jiffy Lube to help prevent catalytic converter thefts. The Beaverton Police Department says the company reached out to them this summer after the bust of a major catalytic converter theft ring. Anyone who now comes into Jiffy Lube can...
Vancouver Police K9 finds stolen guns, drugs during search for wanted person
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A police K9 led officers to find drugs and guns in a Vancouver storage unit while searching for a wanted person earlier this week. Vancouver Police said Cpl. Purdue and K9 Oso were called out to help locate a wanted subject. While patrol officers ended up...
Salem man dies in Interstate 5 crash
A 76-year-old Salem man drove off the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday, crashed head-on into a tree and died of his injuries, according to Oregon State Police. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. just south of Woodburn. Police said Dale S. Heggem died at the scene.
