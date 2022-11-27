ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

RSV wanes, but health officials say don't let your guard down

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials in the Portland area are hopeful the RSV season is winding down, but that comes with a warning: don’t let your guard down. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 3% of emergency room visits were for the flu, and more than 16% of flu tests were coming back positive last week.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Shop selling illegal mushrooms draws big crowd in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shroom House on West Burnside is getting attention around the country, even The New York Times is doing a story about it. And judging by the blocks-long line of people waiting to get in and buy psilocybin, local attention is even greater. Shroom House calls...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Everyday Heroes: Kindness Farm provides meals, education to community

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero is teaching kids to care for the land and grow fresh produce. It’s food that helps feed those who need it in our community. Lou Le’ started Kindness Farm more than two years ago. It’s on a one-acre plot in Southeast Portland, and Lou is on a mission to help nurture the environment and people in need at the same time.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Westbound Hwy 26 reopens after serious injury crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 26 was closed for several hours in the westbound direction early Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. It reopened for drivers around 8:30 a.m. According to KATU reporters at the scene, the crash happened near the Cedar Hills off-ramp around 3:30 a.m. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Freezing temperatures make for icy road conditions in some areas Friday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures dropped rapidly overnight, creating icy conditions early Friday morning for drivers across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. Salem-Keizer School District, the second largest district in Oregon, announced it was closing for the day. Several other local districts announced 2-hour delays Friday to help get students safely to their schools.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

St. Paul Highway closed south of Newberg due to injury crash

NEWBERG, Ore. — Firefighters and emergency responders are on the scene of an injury crash near the intersection of the St. Paul Highway and Hash Road in Yamhill County. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said one person was trapped in their vehicle but was later freed. Life...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Clackamas Fire District #1 launches 'Operation Santa Claus' for 48th year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire kicked off their “Operation Santa Claus” Saturday morning. Operation Santa Claus has been a tradition for Clackamas Fire District #1 for 48 years. Officials say that they will re-introduce some of the community parades, however, they will not be accepting donations during...
CLACKAMAS, OR
KATU.com

Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital

SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem man dies in Interstate 5 crash

A 76-year-old Salem man drove off the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday, crashed head-on into a tree and died of his injuries, according to Oregon State Police. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. just south of Woodburn. Police said Dale S. Heggem died at the scene.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy