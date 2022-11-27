Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
ESPN analysts chime in after Clemson's loss to South Carolina
A number of ESPN analysts chimed in with various comments after eighth-ranked Clemson’s 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley. Along with the Tigers being outplayed on (...)
North Carolina commit receives Crystal Ball to ACC program
North Carolina currently holds the No. 23 ranked recruiting class in the country as they head into Saturday night's ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports' Steve Wilftong, the Tar Heels could lose one of their 19 commitments in the class of 2023. On Monday, Wiltfong inserted...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 USC, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Jerry Palm joins Chris Hassel to break down his bowl projections between Georgia-USC and Michigan-TCU.
Clemson Turns Attention to North Carolina Team Full of 'Dynamic Playmakers'
Dabo Swinney gives an early preview of the ACC Championship game between Clemson and North Carolina.
CFP Committee Chair Explains Rankings for Alabama, Tennessee
Boo Corrigan discussed why the committee gave the edge to the Crimson Tide over the Volunteers in the latest CFP rankings.
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
Inside College Football: Who Comes Out on Top Between LSU and Georgia?
Our 'Inside College Football' analysts share their expectations for Saturday's match-up between LSU and Georgia.
What CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan said about ranking Alabama over Tennessee
College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan answered questions from media members on a teleconference Tuesday night following the release of the latest 2022 College Football Playoff rankings that featured Tennessee as the No. 7 team in the country. Here's what Corrigan said about why the playoff committee ranked the Vols seventh and why they ranked Alabama a spot ahead of them.
2023 Florida Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia
Tornadoes wrecking homes around south fueled by record highs
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
