PHOTOS: Fire crews rescue 10-month-old puppy stuck down embankment
On Sunday afternoon, a dog owner was reunited with his puppy after the pet got stuck 35 feet down an embankment in Wilsonville.
KATU.com
Firefighters use jaws of life to remove patient from car in Milwaukie crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews had to cut one person out of a vehicle this afternoon following a two-car accident. Crews were dispatched to the 14000 block of Southeast Oatfield Road in Milwaukie around 12:45 p.m. Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital. There is...
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
Crash kills at least 1 on Hwy 26 near Banks
At least one person died in a crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
KATU.com
Deadly crash closes Highway 26 west of North Plains
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Highway 26 is closed in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon after a crash left at least one person dead, according to authorities. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at about 3:15 p.m. near NW Dersham Road, which is west of North Plains and east of the Highway 6 junction.
Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
Channel 6000
Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
kptv.com
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban. Multnomah County is holding a public hearing Monday night in hopes of getting input on a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood...
kptv.com
Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
KATU.com
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
MAX train hits person in Gresham, causes delays
TriMet announced the MAX Blue Line is experiencing disruptions Tuesday morning after a person was hit by a MAX train in Gresham.
KATU.com
Menlo Park Safe Rest Village to open this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — People will start moving in to the city of Portland’s newest safe rest village this week, City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The safe rest village at the Menlo Park Park & Ride on the corner of Southeast 122nd Avenue and East...
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
KATU.com
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KATU.com
Vacant house in Kelso catches fire for second this year, officials investigating
KELSO, Wash. — A vacant house in Kelso, for the second time this year, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the back side of the house.
