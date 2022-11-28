ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

KATU.com

Deadly crash closes Highway 26 west of North Plains

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Highway 26 is closed in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon after a crash left at least one person dead, according to authorities. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at about 3:15 p.m. near NW Dersham Road, which is west of North Plains and east of the Highway 6 junction.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
GRESHAM, OR
Channel 6000

Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man falls off airplane in Hillsboro, suffers ‘serious’ injuries

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering “serious” injuries after falling off of an airplane in Hillsboro on Sunday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency responders said the man was taking a tour of an airplane that has been converted into a Hillsboro home and event venue known as Airplane Home. He climbed onto the outside of the plane, slipped in the rain, and fell about 30 feet, they said.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Menlo Park Safe Rest Village to open this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — People will start moving in to the city of Portland’s newest safe rest village this week, City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The safe rest village at the Menlo Park Park & Ride on the corner of Southeast 122nd Avenue and East...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR

