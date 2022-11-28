Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.Raj GuleriaManhattan, NY
Construction of NYC's Steinway Tower, world's skinniest skyscraper, completed. Here's a peek inside
According to Studio Sofield, Steinway Tower's interiors were designed to evoke the grandeur of New York's Gilded Age.
Aston Martin House In Tokyo Comes With An Automotive Gallery
Aston Martin has dipped its toe back into real estate, this time in Japan, after unveiling its Miami condos at the beginning of this year. Rather than a building with hundreds of units, Aston Martin has poured its creative energy into a single house built for a wealthy owner in Tokyo's Minami Aoyama suburb. The house is, predictably, already sold.
Toyota Wants More Customers To Lease Instead Of Buy New Cars
Toyota is on a mission to find ways to convince US customers to lease their new vehicles instead of buying them, as lease rates are currently about half of what they should be. Why is this a problem for Toyota? Because customers who lease are automatically forced to come back in three or four years to lease another vehicle. Those who buy typically keep their Toyotas for far longer.
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic
Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles
If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
A 520-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Secret Is Flexible Furniture and Drop-Dead Gorgeous Architectural Details
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The first thing about this 520-square-foot studio apartment in a brownstone on New York City’s Upper West Side that intrigued Jessica Rachel Williams was a large, picturesque unique window facing the building’s back courtyard. Five years ago, Jessica’s plans to remain in New York City hinged on whether she’d be able to find an “incredible” apartment within budget. On her final apartment search, she applied for — and got — this studio apartment that had been listed that day.
Trevor Noah Lists Renovated Manhattan Penthouse for $12.95 Million
Comedian Trevor Noah is moving on from his role as host of The Daily Show and along with it his nearby Hell’s Kitchen dwelling. The Born a Crime author just listed his three-bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom penthouse for $12.95 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. Located in an Art Deco-style building designed by architect Ralph Walker in 1927, the two-floor Manhattan condo is only about a five-minute commute by foot from the Daily Show studio.
A family of 6 built dynamic and sleek homes out of shipping containers and rents them for more than $300 a night
Seth and Emily Britt, founders of The Box Hop, told Insider that building the shipping container homes was like playing a game of Tetris.
One-Off Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Could Only Be Ordered By A Royal Family
There has only ever been one Ferrari Enzo to leave the factory in Maranello in Nero Opaco (read matte black), and this is it. Offered for sale via RM Sotheby's, the already rare Enzo is made so much more special by its unique paint job, which was originally commissioned by a member of the royal family of Brunei. Only a customer as wealthy as that could convince Ferrari to break with tradition - lesser customers would likely be sued for even suggesting changing the color of their car from anything but red.
Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet?
Here's the truth about the legality and etiquette of plugging your EV into any unguarded power outlet. The post Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown
A car battery is essential to your regular maintenance. Choosing the right brand car battery can be difficult. Here is a breakdown of Walmart brand car battery. The post Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Crypto bros offloading G-Wagons, luxury cars amid FTX crash
Crypto bros are running on empty — and appear to be offloading their fancy cars amid the fallout from the FTX implosion, which has rippled through the cryptocurrency market and caused the value of digital coins to plummet. An uptick in like-new models of sought-after luxury cars have hit resale sites such as AutoTrader in recent weeks, but they’re not fetching the premium prices they once did. The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — the unofficial “new money” badge of the crypto rich — was once valued around $300,000 in the resale market but is now closer to $200,000, car experts say. Other...
The EPA is making eBay crack down on some car part sales
Snatching up performance parts from eBay may soon be a thing of the past. Deposit PhotosAn eBay crackdown on sales of "emission defeat devices" that could potentially confuse how a vehicle's pollution levels are detected is affecting many other performance parts' availability.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
Futurism
Something Very Weird Is Going on at Elon Musk's Boring Company
After promising many major cities across the country that it could dig tunnels that would magically solve their traffic woes by moving them underground, Elon Musk's Boring Company has become oddly quiet, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, the paper reports, it's been repeatedly ghosting local officials after making big plans.
The Forgotten Ford Explorer Surf Truck Built For The Beach
If at first glance, you think this Ford concept Explorer from 1990 belongs in the garage at Barbie's Beach Bungalow, you would not be wrong. It's so rad(ical) because it unabashedly embraces the era's vibe for all its worth. So what was Ford thinking?. Over the years, Ford has designed...
The Greatest BMWs Ever Made Sold For A Combined $3.3 Million At Auction
Recently, a massive collection of BMW's most iconic models, from the M1 to the M3 went up for sale at RM Sotheby's in Munich. We covered some choice picks from the Bavarian Legends Collection about a month ago, including a pristine BMW M1. Now, the hammers have fallen on this year's cars, and it appears all you need to be the biggest Bimmer fan ever is about $3.3 million USD.
Singer Unveils The Sublime Naples Commission Porsche 911 Restomod
Hot on the heels of the Kent Commission, Singer Vehicle Design has unveiled the gorgeous Naples Commission, a carbon fiber-bodied Porsche 911 built for one very lucky customer. This sublime restomod is one of Singer's Dynamics & Lightweighting Study (DLS) vehicles and was restored by Singer's UK-based team. Finished in...
