CNET
Spotify Wrapped 2022 Is Live, With Your 'Listening Personality' and 'Audio Day'
Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped recaps on Wednesday that dig through the data about your musical tastes for the year. This year's Wrapped includes new features like your Myers-Briggs-style "listening" personality type and a tracker of how your musical mood changes over the course of a day. As usual, Wrapped also sums up your own top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened on Spotify.
SFGate
Apple Music Reveals Top Songs of 2022, Launches Redesigned Replay Experience
Apple Music unveiled its year-end charts ranking 2022’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs and tracks with the most-read lyrics. The service also announced the launch of the redesigned Apple Music Replay, showing subscribers personalized music-listening trends. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber took the No. 1 spot...
The Verge
Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here, and it’s giving everyone a ‘music personality’
Spotify Wrapped is here, and with it, a slew of year-end charts, data, and graphics ripe for sharing. In addition to the standard personal data (top artists, songs, etc.), Spotify is providing listeners with social-friendly stats the company hopes will generate the kind of buzz it has in the past, spurring competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music to produce their own year-end roundups.
Elite Daily
Billie's Least Fav Song Of Hers Is An Early Career Classic
Billie Eilish’s discography is packed with hits, Grammy awards, and even an Oscar. Amid all the accolades and streams, the “Happier Than Ever” singer admitted there’s one song of her own that’s not her favorite. Which song is it? Here’s a hint: It’s from Eilish’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, which dropped in August 2017.
Spotify Unwrapped Reveals Most Streamed Artists and Songs of the Year
Taylor Swift may have inadvertently crashed Ticketmaster with the Eras Tour, but she's actually not the biggest artist of 2022, according to Spotify. That honor goes to Bad Bunny, who tops the...
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish Has the Ultimate Reaction to Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is proud of her relationship. In a video for Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer has the best reaction while discussing her romance with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get......
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Music Publishing Drive Warner Music Revenue Growth
Warner Music Group, home to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Bruno Mars, reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and net income Tuesday, with its music publishing unit growing revenue 23.9 percent. The music major said that top sellers in its recorded music unit in the latest period included Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa and Lizzo.More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Gough on 'Andor,' Googling Tony Gilroy and What Ever Happened to That 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff PilotTrevor Noah on Breaking Out of Politics With His New Special and Why Stand-Up Is the "Last Thing" He Wants to DoRoku Enlists Village...
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
thesource.com
Akon Announces New ‘TT Freak’ Project in Collaboration with TikTok and Konvict Kulture
Akon’s Konvict Kulture will drop TT FREAK in association with social media juggernaut TikTok. Amirror, an Atlanta-born rapper, and Nektunez, an African superstar, are among the musicians featured on the new album, which will be released on Dec. 2. A release like TT Freak has never been seen before....
CNET
'The White Lotus': The Hidden Clues in Those Opening Credits Explained
HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus is quickly making a claim for having some of the best opening titles out there. Along with the provocative Renaissance-style images that make up season 2's title sequence, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Vere is back with a remix of season 1's eclectic ear worm. (Check out his soundtrack to 2013 British series Utopia for more electrifying tunes.)
Michigan Daily
The rise of AI art shows a bleak future for independent artists
As an illustrator, I spend a lot of my time looking at artwork online. I’ve been able to better my artwork by learning from others — with social media, it has become so easy to expose myself to all kinds of brilliant artists and discover new methods of art I didn’t even realize existed. I can see how multitudes of artists depict the same character, each piece crafted with love and personality. In this regard, being an artist online often feels rewarding, allowing me to study art while enjoying content. This drawing of the “Bob’s Burgers” cast, for example, captures the essence of each character while also completely changing the show’s original style. I’m constantly inspired by my peers, excited to log online each day to find new artworks to fawn over.
Natural Landscape Photography Awards 2022: beautiful scenes with minimal editing
Now in its second year, the natural Landscape Photography Awards celebrates realistic landscapes with minimal edits
iheart.com
You Can Now Add Music To Your Instagram Posts!
Instagram just added a new feature that allows you to add music to your posts!. Up until now, you were only able to add a song to your Stories and Reels. This is the first time Instagram has allowed users to add music to photos in the main feed! I've always wondered if this feature was going to happen one day.
Anitta Shares BTS Video of Recording a Song in ‘Simlish’ for Sims Video Game
The Brazilian artist now speaks and sings in six languages.
Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year
A massive immersive experience celebrating Bob Marley is heading for its U.S. premiere early next year, complete with photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant's footwear.
I Went to A-Fest, the $3,000 Wellness Festival for Millionaires
“It’s not called Awesomeness Festival anymore,” a man tells me, just a few hours into what is now known as A-Fest. Toss out your preconceptions of a frat boy doing blow for the first time: A-Fest is a $3,000 ticket festival for so-called conscious entrepreneurs. The man in...
Billie Eilish 'really happy' about relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is happy with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
hypebeast.com
Bodega Unveils Its New Balance 9060 "Age of Discovery" Collaboration
Following its collaboration with Clarks Originals for a winter-ready Wallabee in “Heritage Patchwork,” Boston-based select shop Bodega now reconnects with New Balance for a special take on its new 9060 runners. The upcoming colorway is dubbed the “Age of Discovery” and is said to “blend yesterday’s artifacts and tomorrow’s vision into a sneaker of today, chalk full of revelations.”
The FADER
Saucy Santana shares new song “Bop Bop”
You’d be foolish not to take Saucy Santana at his word. When he asks you to “Get TF Out [his] Face,” you’d best take his advice. And if he drops a song with not one but two “bop”s in the title, you’d be an idiot not to listen.
After Disney movie bombs, film critic tells Hollywood ‘go woke, go broke’
Film critic Christian Toto reflects on the poor box office performance of Disney movie "Strange World" and whether there's a connection to the movie's openly gay teenage character.
