Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Montana's win over Southeast Missouri reminiscent of 2009 comeback that fueled run to title game
MISSOULA — Montana coach Bobby Hauck took some time to poke a little fun at reporters after his team's 34-24 come-from-behind playoff victory over Southeast Missouri on Saturday. "You all gotta go rewrite your stories now. You probably had them done," Hauck said with a laugh. "Double the work...
Montana stuns Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Flowers scored on a kickoff return, Junior Bergen scored on a punt return and Montana scored 31 straight points over an 11-minute span to stun Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night. Robby Hauck finished with 15 tackles for Montana , becoming […]
KFVS12
SEMO’s Geno Hess breaks Ohio Valley Conference’s career scoring record
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With his two rushing touchdowns Saturday night against Montana, SEMO running back Geno Hess broke the Ohio Valley Conference’s career scoring record. During his career with the Redhawks Hess has now totaled 330 points scored, breaking the previous record of 322 set by Markus...
semoball.com
Charleston starts season 2-0 at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ko’Terrion Owens had a near-perfect performance for Charleston in a 76-48 win over Covington at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The junior led the Bluejays (2-0) with 24 points on 14-of-15 total shots, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out an assist in the lopsided victory at NMCC High School.
semoball.com
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
KFVS12
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
KFVS12
Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Christmas...
KFVS12
3 released from hospital after chemistry lab explosion at MSU
Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County. Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County early Wednesday morning. Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through...
KFVS12
10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
KFVS12
United Way of SEMO looking for help with bus stop benches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local organization is looking for a little help from the community to accommodate those who use transportation service in Cape Girardeau. United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking for some donations on this Giving Tuesday to build five benches to be stationed at CTA stops throughout the city.
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
KFVS12
Parade of Lights Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking...
KFVS12
Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County early Wednesday morning. IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the...
dailyegyptian.com
SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus
On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
Eye-popping mansion rests on 230-acre estate in Carbondale, Illinois
It's a pulchritudinous marriage of Southern charm and Greek Revival architecture!
KFVS12
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/28
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Celebrating Christmas with...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
Comments / 0