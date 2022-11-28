ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets WR Elijah Moore credits talking to, kissing football for his breakout game vs. Bears

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) gains yards after the catch as Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets second-year wideout Elijah Moore grabbed his first receiving touchdown of the season in Sunday's 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, crediting an intimate relationship with the football for his breakout game.

Following a two-catch, 64-yard performance, including a 22-yard score, Moore revealed that he had recently been wooing the football. He told reporters and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic that he'd been talking to the football, even kissing it.

The football must've been playing hard to get, as Moore had yet to flash the potential he showed during his rookie campaign this season.

Whatever Moore did behind closed doors with the football is his business, but it paid dividends against the Bears. Entering the game, having caught only three passes for 28 yards over the last four games, Moore had arguably his best outing of the year in Week 12.

Moore told SNY's Jeane Coakley that Sunday's performance was what happens when they play "real New York Jet football." He added that, following last week's ugly 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, tallying his first receiving touchdown of the season in Sunday's bounce-back win "means everything."

When asked what message the team sent Sunday, he responded, "Team comradery."

"You should've seen everybody on the sideline after every play," Moore said. "You just felt the love, and you can't get that anywhere else."

With the win, the Jets improved to 7-4. After the change to Mike White at quarterback, Moore and the rest of the Jets' offense looks rejuvenated and dangerous as they look ahead toward a tough matchup on the road next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

