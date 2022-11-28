After their sluggish win against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as the top team in the league on most NFL Power Rankings. Someone get Dan Hanzus on the phone. He’d done it again. In his weekly NFL Power Rankings over at the league’s official site, he just couldn’t live with himself having the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 overall team for two weeks in a row. This was after they reached the pinnacle of his rankings for the first time all season just last week!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO