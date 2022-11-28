Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Related
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Explains Decision to Abandon Run Late vs. Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons rank top-five in the NFL in rushing and had another strong day Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but with the game on the line, went away from the ground. Falcons coach Arthur Smith offered his view on the way things played out.
Sunday’s Vikings game vs the Jets just got a WAY more interesting!
Peering down the Vikings schedule heading towards Week #13 we were never really sure what to think of the New York Jets. Pretty dominant on defense they hadn’t really been able to get things going on the offensive side of the ball, especially since promising rookie RB Breece Hall was lost for the season.
Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers is the Game of the Week
Two teams near the top of their respective conferences will meet Sunday, as the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will be the Game of the Week. It isn’t often that a Miami Dolphins game in December can be considered to be the game of the week, but we also haven’t seen a Dolphins team like this in generations.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Yardbarker
Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT
The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
3 matchups that should worry Commanders against the NY Giants
The Washington Commanders play the first of back-to-back games (separated by the bye week) against the New York Giants this Sunday, and the stakes could hardly be higher. The two teams currently occupy the final two Wild Card spots and the results of their two-game series will go a long way toward determining who is in and who is out of the playoffs.
Will Falcons Get Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson Back vs. Steelers?
Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson "has a chance" to return to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per coach Arthur Smith.
Yardbarker
Commanders Narrowly Escape Against Atlanta Falcons to Extend to 3 Game Winning Streak
Following the Washington Commanders dominating performance last week against the Houston Texans. They looked to keep things rolling as they traveled back home to host the Atlanta Falcons. This was a game that had significant playoff implications for the two teams. As they are both currently vying for a Wild Card spot.
'We Had The Look We Wanted': Falcons Come Up Short in Loss at Commanders
Stay tuned for live drive-by-drive updates as the Falcons hit the road to take on the Commanders.
NFL power rankings, Week 13: Chiefs are mainstays near the top
After their sluggish win against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as the top team in the league on most NFL Power Rankings. Someone get Dan Hanzus on the phone. He’d done it again. In his weekly NFL Power Rankings over at the league’s official site, he just couldn’t live with himself having the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 overall team for two weeks in a row. This was after they reached the pinnacle of his rankings for the first time all season just last week!
Alabama Football: After latest rankings, moving on to next season
With the Tuesday night release of the next-to-last CFB Playoff rankings, we know Alabama Football will miss this season’s Playoffs. The CFB Playoff Selection Committee put the Crimson Tide at No. 6. The coveted ‘still a chance’ fifth spot went to the Ohio State Buckeyes. As expected, the top...
Week 13 Power Rankings: The Vikings are still divisive
The Minnesota Vikings continue to find ways to win and did so against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. You would think that this turn some analysts around on the Vikings. Unfortunately, it did the opposite for quite a few analysts, as they went down in a few power...
The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0