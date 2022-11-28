ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers is the Game of the Week

Two teams near the top of their respective conferences will meet Sunday, as the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will be the Game of the Week. It isn’t often that a Miami Dolphins game in December can be considered to be the game of the week, but we also haven’t seen a Dolphins team like this in generations.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT

The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

3 matchups that should worry Commanders against the NY Giants

The Washington Commanders play the first of back-to-back games (separated by the bye week) against the New York Giants this Sunday, and the stakes could hardly be higher. The two teams currently occupy the final two Wild Card spots and the results of their two-game series will go a long way toward determining who is in and who is out of the playoffs.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

NFL power rankings, Week 13: Chiefs are mainstays near the top

After their sluggish win against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as the top team in the league on most NFL Power Rankings. Someone get Dan Hanzus on the phone. He’d done it again. In his weekly NFL Power Rankings over at the league’s official site, he just couldn’t live with himself having the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 overall team for two weeks in a row. This was after they reached the pinnacle of his rankings for the first time all season just last week!
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy