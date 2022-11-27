BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.

BLYTHEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO