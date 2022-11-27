Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/2. Updated:...
KFVS12
Residential fire in Cape Girardeau leaves damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Pacific Street. When crews arrived at the location, light smoke was coming from the front door and fire was visible from the kitchen. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. The kitchen area was...
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
kbsi23.com
Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
magnoliareporter.com
Craighead County wreck takes four lives
Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office gives checklists to avoid burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents and business owners to have a checklist to keep themselves and their property safe. Surveillance systems provide an extra set of eyes and security, but only when the cameras work can the review/backup function be accessible, according to the sheriff’s office.
kbsi23.com
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
KFVS12
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
kbsi23.com
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested after police witness drug deal at Paducah hotel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after detectives say they witnessed a drug deal at a Paducah hotel. Keiana Baird 26, of Paducah faces charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of Fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Hayes...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Bradford murder suspects still at large
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed that three individuals have been charged in connection with a robbery that killed one individual and seriously wounded another in Bradford Wednesday morning. Investigators have charged Amanda Nicole Cathey, 33, of Trenton, Tyler Blake Pierce, 28, of Milan, and Johnny Dale Yarbrough, Jr.,...
kbsi23.com
More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
Kait 8
Paragould police issue warning following violent crime
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is urging you to be safe as more crime has plagued the city. In the last couple of weeks, the Friendly City has seen over ten vehicle break-ins, which Sergeant Jason Elms explained happened in different neighborhoods. He urged residents to be...
KFVS12
Fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County considered suspicious, under investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County on Wednesday, November 30. Crews were called to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions about 4:30 a.m. This is on East Outer Road. According to the Scott County Rural Fire District Chief...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man charged in sheriff's fentanyl trafficking operation
An ongoing investigation into fentanyl trafficking netted a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives stopped a vehicle on Adams Street as a part of their operation. Police located 29-year-old Georcel Ankston inside the vehicle. Ankston was arrested and a search warrant was obtained for his home. The search reportedly uncovered...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
One dead, two injured in shooting on Carnes Road
One person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning homicide Wednesday, according to a report from Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas. Sheriff Deputies responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. at a house trailer located at 22 Carnes Road between Bradford and Trenton. When authorities arrived they found two people shot and another person with non-gunshot injuries.
KFVS12
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are mourning the loss of one of their own while making plans to take care of his family. Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, his obituary stated. According to a news release shared on social media, Moody served...
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
