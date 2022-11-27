Texas A&M came out of fall camp with third year man Haynes King anointed as the starter for the second straight year. By all accounts, King had played better than LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman because he knew the offense better and the receivers seemed to trust him more because of that. King had physical flaws in terms of his arm strength but he was getting the ball to the right people and that seemed to matter most.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO