College Station, TX

247Sports

Texas A&M's 2022 season in review: Quarterbacks

Texas A&M came out of fall camp with third year man Haynes King anointed as the starter for the second straight year. By all accounts, King had played better than LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman because he knew the offense better and the receivers seemed to trust him more because of that. King had physical flaws in terms of his arm strength but he was getting the ball to the right people and that seemed to matter most.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M

There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Preview: Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU

For Buzz Williams, the season can be divided into three short segments so far this year. The Aggies opened with wins over ULM and Abilene Christian. Texas A&M struggled at the Myrtle Beach Invitational though dropping a pair of games to Murray State and Colorado. Since then though the Maroon and White have rebounded with wins over Loyola Chicago and most recently an 82-66 win over DePaul on Friday afternoon.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Jimbo Fisher Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher has parted ways with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Darrell Dickey. The official statement from A&M athletics was “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. The move was first reported by...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

