WESH
Student-run food pantries fight hunger in Central Florida
All day today, we're asking you to join us in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and its mission to fight hunger in our community. For almost 40 years, we've been showing you the impact Second Harvest has in Central Florida. And this year is no different. Recently,...
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
Free and Low-Cost Places in Florida to Experience an Old Fashioned Christmas
Photo byTricia63, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. For many, Christmas has evolved over the years as technology has advanced, prices have risen, and societal norms have arguably changed. Some people embrace these changes, and others long for a time when Christmas was a bit more simple or "old-fashioned."
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
DCF Provides Resources, Expedites Aid, Supports Recovery for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Last week, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Sec. Shevaun Harris highlighted the state’s commitment to the families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Throughout the recovery and response efforts to the storm, the Department has worked to provide early and replacement benefits to families, establish a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) program in record time, create a Family Support Line and consolidated First Responder Support Line, and deploy counseling services to impacted communities through the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and door to door in neighborhoods.
Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time
Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.
WESH
Orange County Fire Rescue promotes water safety after local drownings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In the month of November alone, two children drowned in retention ponds. Orange County Fire Rescue says these types of incidents are preventable. While some retention ponds have barricades around them, many across Central Florida do not and they're incredibly dangerous. "When people are drowning,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
westorlandonews.com
Climate First Bank Opens Mount Dora Branch
Climate First Bank, the world’s first bank dedicated to fighting the climate crisis, announced the opening of a Mount Dora Branch, its second Central Florida location, at 2755 E Orange Ave, Eustis, Florida 32726. Led by Branch Manager Kaina Norelia, the temporary location will allow customers to conveniently make...
theapopkavoice.com
5 Ways Florida Landowners can Make Money on their Property this Year
There's something about owning land that feels different from other commercial property forms. It gives people a sense of comfort, connection, and security. Land is the foundation of commerce, development, and progress. There are various methods for making money from land, and each owner has preferences. And Florida, the Sunshine State, is full of land – 53,525 square miles to be exact – and therefore ample opportunities to make the most of it. In fact, despite increasing competition, land listings in Florida are still plenteous.
WESH
Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
wflx.com
Riviera Beach child with autism drowning marks 9th in Florida
Sunday's drowning in Riviera Beach now marks the 88th child to have drowned across the state of Florida in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. DCF said at least nine of those children were diagnosed with autism. Riviera Beach police said the child who drowned is...
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
WESH
Central Florida's Project Opioid to distribute more powerful overdose reversal drug
Project Opioid just got 5,000 doses of Kloxxado donated from the manufacturer. Kloxxado has the same active ingredient, naloxone, as Narcan – just twice as much. "We have to have more powerful overdose reversal drugs,” Andrae Bailey said. They'll launch Downtown DRIP in Orlando. DRIP stands for Downtown...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, says mac and cheese preparation isn’t as advertised
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program
Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It
Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
