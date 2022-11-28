ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized Sunday afternoon in Kansas City

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Two people are dead and another person is wounded after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Gunshots were reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of East 38th Street and Garfield Avenue, said Det. Christina Ludwig, with the Kansas City Police Department .

There, police found two shooting victims, both male, unresponsive outside a home, Ludwig said. Both victims, whose names and ages have not yet been released, were declared dead at the scene.

A third person was also shot, Ludwig said. They were taken to the hospital with wounds that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Ludwig said no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This is the 151st and 152nd homicides this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal shootings by police. In 2021, the city saw a total of 157 homicides, the second-deadliest year in its history.

