Read full article on original website
Related
Travelers face massive delays after winter weather impacts flights
As Americans rushed to get home after the Thanksgiving holiday, there were more than 6,400 delays and 177 cancellations at some of the nation's busiest airports on Sunday. CBS Transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBS News Mornings with the latest look at air travel conditions.
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
An airline seated my 3-year-old away from me in the plane. The Department of Transportation knows it's an all-too-common problem.
The author says that after realizing she and her child would be sitting in different rows, she tried to change seats online and with a representative.
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
More than 100 U.S. flights were canceled, according to tracker, FlightAware. The cancellations and delays come during a period of chaotic travel said to resemble pre-pandemic levels.
Storm expected to cause air travel delays over holiday weekend
News 12’s Julio Avila was at John F. Kennedy International Airport getting a firsthand look at local travel.
Thousands of US flights delayed Sunday as major storm system hampers travel
A severe weather system across several parts of the United States has prompted the three major airports servicing New York City to urge passengers to arrive early for flights on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence
A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
Nearly 17 million people in path of weather system that could bring tornados, hail
A winter storm system that stretches from New England to the Deep South is expected to bring severe weather including high winds, hail and nighttime tornados. NBC News' Bill Karins breaks down which areas are at the highest threat of tornados. Nov. 29, 2022.
Comments / 0