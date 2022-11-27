Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-25)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 21-25 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 5. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Aronne Herring, New Bern, Football

It doesn't get much better than this. The star tailback erupted for a school-record seven touchdowns as the Bears rolled past Rolesville 70-34 in the 4-A playoffs. Herring finished with 251 yards on 20 carries.

Ryan Stephens, Grimsley, Football

Stephens is one tough guy. The Whirlies’ quarterback shook off flu-like symptoms to run for two touchdowns and fire a 23-yard touchdown pass to Alex Taylor on fourth-and-8 in the fourth quarter in a 40-37, 3-overtime thriller over Hough in the 4-A playoffs.

Dominic Payne, Trinity, Boys basketball

The 6-foot-2 junior forward scored 37 points in s 67-66 overtime win over Oak Grove. Then he got 25 points in a 71-28 rout of East Davidson.

Jaylen Curry, Carmel Christian, Boys basketball

Curry scored 22 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and had 3 steals in Carmel’s Christian’s 76-69 double-overtime win over nationally-ranked Calvary Christian of Atlanta.

Sean Birmingham, Cannon School, Boys basketball

Birmingham, a 6-foot-8 wing, poured in 35 points and got 8 rebounds as Cannon rolled past Robinson, the NCHSAA 2-A reigning champion, 92-72.

Deandre Nance, Seventy-First, Football

This guy is a playmaker. The Falcons’ quarterback raced 99 yards for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-13 pounding of crosstown rival Terry Sanford in the 4-A playoffs.

Ryan Thompson, Burns, Football

Thompson caught four touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ 49-40 win over Monroe.

Keno Jones, Northern Nash, Football

Jones threw five touchdown passes as Northern Nash walloped Triton 42-7 in the 3-A playoffs.

Diego Gutierrez, Asheboro, Wrestling

Gutierrez went 5-0 for the the Blue Comets in the Forbush Duals.

Cam Medlock, South Point, Football

In a workhorse effort, Medlock had 34 carries for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Raiders edged Eastern Guilford 28-25 in the 2-A playoffs.