Los Angeles, CA

VIDEO: Man survives after truck crashes into him on PCH in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. - Steven Levy had his helmet camera rolling as he sat at a red light at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road in Malibu. He was waiting to make a left turn when the unthinkable happened. The crash happened on Nov. 14. Video from...
MALIBU, CA
19-month-old girl abducted by mom out of Winnetka: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Police in Winnetka are searching for a 19-month-old girl they say was abducted by her mom. Kyra Mangayayam was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of Keswick Street in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the baby girl was taken by her mother, Diana Robles, who does not have custody rights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lancaster man killed in Winnetka shooting

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles homicide detectives sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot and killed in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, located near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue at 3 p.m. Sunday. Once officers arrived, they discovered a man identified as Bilal Bin Abdullah of Lancaster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
Armed scooter rider arrested in Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Bell Gardens Monday night after he was found with a loaded handgun while riding an electric scooter. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area near Eastern Avenue and Clara Street. According to police, 26-year-old Roberto Sanchez was found riding...
BELL GARDENS, CA
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Suspected DUI driver plows into La Cañada Flintridge home

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. - A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after his vehicle plowed into a home in La Cañada Flintridge. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home located on the Angeles Crest Highway. An official with the Los...
2 pedestrians killed in San Bernardino County crash by suspected DUI driver

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - One person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, and other charges after allegedly hitting and killing two pedestrians in Bloomington. According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 3:46 p.m. in the area near Hawthorne Avenue and Palm...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Felon charged with Santa Ana hammer attack

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana. Israel Lamadrid Zubiate is accused of attacking the victims, who he did not know, about 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 1500 E. 17th St., between Grand and Tustin avenues, according to Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez.
SANTA ANA, CA
Santa Paula High School gym destroyed in fire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - The gymnasium at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County was destroyed by a fire over the weekend, forcing classes to be canceled early this week. The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, in the school's Bryden Gym, which was built in the 1930s. Crews worked throughout the night to put the fire out, using a deck gun and aerial shots of water to help put out the flames.
SANTA PAULA, CA
Man shot to death in Whittier; 3 detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in Whittier overnight. The victim was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail near E. Lorene Street and Carley Avenue just after midnight. He died at the scene, police said. Three men...
WHITTIER, CA
Musician Tommy Lee's Calabasas home burglarized

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee's Calabasas home. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not...
CALABASAS, CA
Fire damages home in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
IRVINE, CA
VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascón, LA County

LOS ANGELES - The widow of an El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair's killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
EL MONTE, CA

