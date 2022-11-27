Read full article on original website
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man survives after truck crashes into him on PCH in Malibu
MALIBU, Calif. - Steven Levy had his helmet camera rolling as he sat at a red light at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road in Malibu. He was waiting to make a left turn when the unthinkable happened. The crash happened on Nov. 14. Video from...
foxla.com
19-month-old girl abducted by mom out of Winnetka: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Police in Winnetka are searching for a 19-month-old girl they say was abducted by her mom. Kyra Mangayayam was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of Keswick Street in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the baby girl was taken by her mother, Diana Robles, who does not have custody rights.
foxla.com
Lancaster man killed in Winnetka shooting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles homicide detectives sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot and killed in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, located near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue at 3 p.m. Sunday. Once officers arrived, they discovered a man identified as Bilal Bin Abdullah of Lancaster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
foxla.com
Thanksgiving shooting: Man charged in fatal Costa Mesa road-rage shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa. Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing...
foxla.com
Armed scooter rider arrested in Bell Gardens
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Bell Gardens Monday night after he was found with a loaded handgun while riding an electric scooter. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area near Eastern Avenue and Clara Street. According to police, 26-year-old Roberto Sanchez was found riding...
foxla.com
Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly raping 13 women, luring them on Instagram
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man was arrested recently in connection with 13 rapes across Los Angeles County — including several involving children — in which he allegedly lured his victims on social media, authorities announced Tuesday. Michael Watson Jr., 21, is facing sixteen felony counts including...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
foxla.com
Suspected DUI driver plows into La Cañada Flintridge home
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. - A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after his vehicle plowed into a home in La Cañada Flintridge. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home located on the Angeles Crest Highway. An official with the Los...
foxla.com
2 pedestrians killed in San Bernardino County crash by suspected DUI driver
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - One person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, and other charges after allegedly hitting and killing two pedestrians in Bloomington. According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 3:46 p.m. in the area near Hawthorne Avenue and Palm...
foxla.com
Felon charged with Santa Ana hammer attack
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana. Israel Lamadrid Zubiate is accused of attacking the victims, who he did not know, about 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 1500 E. 17th St., between Grand and Tustin avenues, according to Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez.
foxla.com
Santa Paula High School gym destroyed in fire
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - The gymnasium at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County was destroyed by a fire over the weekend, forcing classes to be canceled early this week. The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, in the school's Bryden Gym, which was built in the 1930s. Crews worked throughout the night to put the fire out, using a deck gun and aerial shots of water to help put out the flames.
foxla.com
Suspect in Long Beach death released; police say stabbing didn't kill victim
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner's officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday.
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Whittier; 3 detained
WHITTIER, Calif. - No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in Whittier overnight. The victim was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail near E. Lorene Street and Carley Avenue just after midnight. He died at the scene, police said. Three men...
foxla.com
Riverside family killed in triple homicide by alleged 'catfisher' remembered as 'loving people'
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The loved ones of a family in Riverside allegedly murdered by a man who died in a shootout with police after he drove across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing three members of her family spoke out Monday following the "horrific tragedy." "The Winek...
foxla.com
Musician Tommy Lee's Calabasas home burglarized
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee's Calabasas home. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not...
foxla.com
Fire damages home in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel
LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
foxla.com
Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascón, LA County
LOS ANGELES - The widow of an El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair's killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
