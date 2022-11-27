Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Crimson Tide Hoops Ranked No. 11 in New AP Poll
Alabama's two wins over previously ranked No. 12 Michigan and No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational propelled the Crimson Tide from No. 18 to No. 11 in the AP Poll Rankings. Alabama is in a tie with the Arkansas Razorbacks for that spot. On Thursday, Nov. 24,...
UAB Blazers Goes Off The Radar For Next Football Coach
The University of Alabama in Birmingham football team just completed its 2022 football season with a 37-27 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers were led by interim head football coach Bryant Vincent, who was thrust into the head coaching position in June after Bill Clark stepped down due to health issues.
Nate Oats Says Tide “Has a Ton of Work to Do” Coming Off Signature Win
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team took a Thanksgiving trip to Portland and finished third in the Phil Knight Invitational. The, then No. 18, Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 12 Michigan State, lost to No. 20 UConn and then took down No. 1 North Carolina to round out a challenging weekend.
Alabama Women’s Soccer Is College Cup Bound
It's been a season to remember for the Crimson Tide women's soccer squad. They began the season not even being considered in talks for making the top 10 in the AP Poll Rankings. Here they stand today as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. They are heading onto...
Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out
Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
JQ Shines in Alabama’s Upset of North Carolina
In the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational, the 18th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, led by senior guard Jahvon Quinerly, upset North Carolina, in four overtimes by a score of 103-101. "I'm still trying to process it, that was the craziest game I have ever played in," said Quinerly to...
Najee Harris Discounts Dawgs National Championship
The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 12. It's been a challenging season for the Steelers who have been offensively challenged throughout the year. Second year running back Najee Harris met with the media to give his thoughts on playing the Colts, ho are also struggling, and a bit of his college pride slipped out.
Happy Birthday Patrick Murphy
The Crimson Tide's longtime softball head coach celebrates his 57th birthday on Monday. Alabama softball has been a dominant force in the world of women's sports since the program's inaugural season in 1997 and most of that success can be accredited to head coach Patrick Murphy. Here is a look back at Murphy's highly successful career in Rhoads Stadium.
3-On-3 Basketball Tournament Coming To Tuscaloosa With $2k Prize
The anticipation is building in Tuscaloosa for a big event coming to the McDonald Hughes Center. One of my favorite things to watch growing up was definitely And 1 basketball. There was something so electrifying about the atmosphere of the games, the tricks, the flare, and the overall culture. Basketball...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Alabama Offensive Linemen Opts to Enter the Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed its regular season on Saturday night by defeating the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) 49-27. The Crimson Tide are now in wait-and-see mode as the College Football Playoff committee will make its determinations next week on the final four, however, it hasn't stopped some Alabama athletes from already deciding their next steps.
Crimson Tide Pull Out Victory Despite Miller Struggles
The Alabama Crimson Tide Men's Basketball team faced off against the University of North Carolina Tarheels in the third place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide pulled out a 103-101 victory in a four overtime matchup against the top-ranked Tarheels, but managed to do so without Brandon Miller leading the charge.
Farewell to Bryce Young
As time expired in the 87th Iron Bowl, Bryce Young was beginning to make his rounds on the bench, dapping up teammates and hugging coaches. He hasn't said anything publicly, but the world seems to already know that that was his last game in an Alabama jersey. Young's exit from...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly – Iron Bowl Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, or moments of the game that went well for the Crimson Tide.
Eryk Anders vs Kyle Daukaus- Fight Preview
It is Eryk Anders fight week. After a layoff of nearly seven months, the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker will return to the UFC Octagon on Dec. 3. He is slated to face Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight fight (185 pounds) at the much-anticipated UFC Orlando, a now-rare Fight Night card held outside of Las Vegas.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours
Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
