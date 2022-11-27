Joanna Buchanan wants you to step outside the traditional green-and-red box this holiday season. The founder of the eponymous home accessories brand grew up watching her mother dig through their family's vintage collection of ornaments and decorations to spruce up their English countryside home for the holidays. Inspired by those quirky ornaments, Buchanan envisioned a more glamorous and a bit unconventional take on seasonal decor, designing a collection that hints at tradition but feels contemporary. She's now challenging people to take a more elevated and unexpected approach to their decorating, especially when it comes to your holiday tablescape. Luckily, Buchanan isn't sending anyone out on a decorating journey without guidance—she's revealed her need-to-know tips for setting her signature "traditional with a twist" holiday table. Below, discover why the decorating maven says you need two tablecloths, plus she reveals which creatures are invited to her dining table and dishes on all of her tablescape must-haves.

18 DAYS AGO