ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers

The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
PYMNTS

Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel

Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
The Hill

Big Tech bleeds tens of thousands of jobs after pandemic heyday

Major technology companies that saw an explosion of growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs as high interest rates and a slowing economy turn against the industry. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe and a slew of other Big Tech firms have announced layoffs over...
PYMNTS

Atom Bank Raises $36M, No Mention of IPO

U.K. neobank Atom Bank announced on Friday (Nov. 25) that it has raised 30 million pounds ($36 million), and will use the capital to fund its customer lending and drive growth. Previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners contributed, bringing the firm’s total investment raised this year to over...
PYMNTS

TikTok Turns to Third Parties to Boost Lagging eCommerce

To further expand and improve its new eCommerce platform, social media company TikTok is bringing in tech startups with experience in optimizing digital commerce platforms. In a Financial Times report on Saturday (Nov. 26), it was found that TikTok’s recent shift into eCommerce has been met with problems, including brands abandoning the platform after sales did not meet expectations.
PYMNTS

POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries

Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
PYMNTS

Carlyle Targets ‘Pockets of Life’ in $3B EU Tech Fund

Carlyle Group has reportedly raised $3.1 billion for a European tech fund that is targeting “pockets of life” in an economy hit by a pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine. The fund’s principals — Michael Wand and Vladimir Lasocki — told Reuters Monday (Nov. 28) that the...
PYMNTS

Crypto Lender Matrixport Raises Valuation to $1.5B Despite FTX Collapse

Asian cryptocurrency unicorn Matrixport Technologies is seeking $100 million in funding despite its presence in a digital asset market still feeling the shockwaves of FTX's collapse. Bloomberg News reports that the Singapore company has received a commitment from investors for half of that funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion,...
PYMNTS

AWS Launches Data Management Service Focused on Good Governance

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a data management service that balances access and control. The new Amazon DataZone helps customers catalog, discover, share and govern data across their organization — including data stored by AWS, on premises or by third-party sources — Amazon said Tuesday (Nov. 29) in a press release.
Defense One

Will Tech Layoffs Finally Help Defense Firms Get the Engineers They Seek?

Layoffs across the technology sector could help defense companies and even federal agencies attract engineers and tech experts to fill long-vacant jobs. But some observers say defense-related organizations are moving too slowly to take advantage. While there don’t appear to be major hiring campaigns, corporate recruiters have taken to social...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy