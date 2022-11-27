Read full article on original website
Related
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel
Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
DoorDash is reportedly cutting 6% of its global workforce. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Amazon to Twitter.
DoorDash has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
This oil refiner is cutting 1,100 jobs — and giving billions of dollars to its shareholders
Phillips 66 is cutting at least 1,100 jobs by the end of this year as the refining giant seeks to slash costs and steer a larger chunk of its soaring profits to shareholders.
LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market
Skills-first hiring will create "a much more efficient, equitable labor market, which then creates better opportunities for all," Ryan Roslansky says. In the job market, skills are the new degrees. Just ask the expert on how to get hired: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Employers should focus on skills when making...
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
Big Tech bleeds tens of thousands of jobs after pandemic heyday
Major technology companies that saw an explosion of growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs as high interest rates and a slowing economy turn against the industry. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe and a slew of other Big Tech firms have announced layoffs over...
Atom Bank Raises $36M, No Mention of IPO
U.K. neobank Atom Bank announced on Friday (Nov. 25) that it has raised 30 million pounds ($36 million), and will use the capital to fund its customer lending and drive growth. Previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners contributed, bringing the firm’s total investment raised this year to over...
TikTok Turns to Third Parties to Boost Lagging eCommerce
To further expand and improve its new eCommerce platform, social media company TikTok is bringing in tech startups with experience in optimizing digital commerce platforms. In a Financial Times report on Saturday (Nov. 26), it was found that TikTok’s recent shift into eCommerce has been met with problems, including brands abandoning the platform after sales did not meet expectations.
POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries
Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
Carlyle Targets ‘Pockets of Life’ in $3B EU Tech Fund
Carlyle Group has reportedly raised $3.1 billion for a European tech fund that is targeting “pockets of life” in an economy hit by a pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine. The fund’s principals — Michael Wand and Vladimir Lasocki — told Reuters Monday (Nov. 28) that the...
Crypto Lender Matrixport Raises Valuation to $1.5B Despite FTX Collapse
Asian cryptocurrency unicorn Matrixport Technologies is seeking $100 million in funding despite its presence in a digital asset market still feeling the shockwaves of FTX's collapse. Bloomberg News reports that the Singapore company has received a commitment from investors for half of that funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion,...
‘Everybody’s a free agent’: how employees are using a controversial tactic to force their bosses to give them a raise
With inflation eating into salaries, more and more employees are applying for jobs they have no intention of taking. Welcome to the Great Raise-ignition.
AWS Launches Data Management Service Focused on Good Governance
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a data management service that balances access and control. The new Amazon DataZone helps customers catalog, discover, share and govern data across their organization — including data stored by AWS, on premises or by third-party sources — Amazon said Tuesday (Nov. 29) in a press release.
Defense One
Will Tech Layoffs Finally Help Defense Firms Get the Engineers They Seek?
Layoffs across the technology sector could help defense companies and even federal agencies attract engineers and tech experts to fill long-vacant jobs. But some observers say defense-related organizations are moving too slowly to take advantage. While there don’t appear to be major hiring campaigns, corporate recruiters have taken to social...
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
