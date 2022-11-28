USA BMX Grand Nationals wrap up in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of BMX riders jumped and rode their way into national titles at the BMX Grand Nationals this weekend.

John David with USA BMX said the Grand Nationals are a culmination of a year’s worth of competing.

“Everything is about getting here to the Grand Nationals, to try and earn that national ranking, which really will tell a rider where they stack up in the world,” David said.

Tulsa’s Expo Square hosted the Grand Nationals for the 25th year.

David said BMX riders came from across the country to compete.

“Over 4,000 BMX racers and almost 15,000 total attendees,” he said.

With BMX riders, come family, friends and vendors, like Kirk Morrison.

“Thousands of customers come through during the week, so it’s a busy event. A lot of service as well, so a lot of repairing of bicycles, building custom bikes, building new wheelsets,” said Morrison.

Morrison owns J&R Bicycles. He said the Grand Nationals are the busiest event of the year.

“For us it’s all about coming out here and servicing the riders, getting them the bike parts the need to be on the track. Of course, it’s getting close to the holidays, so a lot of parents are out here Christmas shopping,” Morrison said.

USA BMX said all that spending generates millions of dollars in tax revenue for Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma, sales tax funds public services, like police and fire departments, pays for public education and repairs roads and bridges.

This was the last national event of the 2022 BMX season, and the top riders earn national rankings.

