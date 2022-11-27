ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

KTUL

74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Mayes County DUI crash ends in death

Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect

Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pawnee Co. Commissioners Looking Into Sheriff's Office Spending

Pawnee County Commissioners are concerned about the amount of money being spent in the sheriff's office. Sheriff Darrin Varnell said the money he’s spending is to run the department and believes these claims are politically based. Varnell said he has to pay for day-to-day operations. “Our jail food averages...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KRMG

Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
TULSA, OK

