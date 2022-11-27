Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
okcfox.com
Woman life-flighted to Tulsa hospital after ejected from sun-roof in rollover accident
FAIRFAX, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after she was discovered ejected from her car through the sun-roof of her vehicle in a car accident on Wednesday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the woman was on her way to work, traveling...
Woman Dies After Overnight Crash In Creek County
A woman is dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow woman dies after collision with tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died after a car she was riding in collided with a tractor trailer on the Turner Turnpike Wednesday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Betty Turner, 74, of Broken Arrow was a passenger in a car when the driver, Sarah Ready, 29,...
OHP: 74-year-old killed in Creek County crash
Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash in Creek County.
KTUL
Sleeping boyfriend stabbed in neck, suspect calls 911 to report himself, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28 just before midnight, the Tulsa Police Department responded to the Budget Inn near I-44 and Highway 75 for a domestic stabbing call. The suspect, Eryck Pippin, called 911 and reported himself, TPD says. Police say when they arrived, they found Pippin on...
Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
News On 6
50-Year-Old Man Found Dead By Construction Workers In Osage County, Deputies Investigating
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday, Osage County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and is not believed to be from the area, OCSO said. The victim’s body has been sent to...
news9.com
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
Mayes County DUI crash ends in death
Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect
Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to sell stolen trailer, Osage County deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Deputy Jared Minson was patrolling rural areas of the county on Tuesday. He says he spotted a vehicle that had a trailer attached to it. Minson said he contacted the vehicle's driver and determined the trailer had recently been stolen. The driver was...
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
news9.com
Pawnee Co. Commissioners Looking Into Sheriff's Office Spending
Pawnee County Commissioners are concerned about the amount of money being spent in the sheriff's office. Sheriff Darrin Varnell said the money he’s spending is to run the department and believes these claims are politically based. Varnell said he has to pay for day-to-day operations. “Our jail food averages...
Muskogee Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed In Wagoner County
A Muskogee tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a car onto a wrecker on Nov. 26, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The victim, identified as 31-year-old John Mills, leaves behind a wife and young child. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating why the driver left...
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
Comments / 0