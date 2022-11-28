Read full article on original website
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Red Sox already missed out on their No. 1 offseason target
The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Latest Cody Bellinger update suggests he may not return to Dodgers on principle
When the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman vocalized that the team was interested in a reunion, but perhaps he didn’t realize who he was dealing with. Scott Boras is Bellinger’s agent. Boras is known as a cutthroat negotiator, and Dodgers fans can’t...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Alex Reyes Interest
After failing to come to terms with Kenley Jansen, the Los Angeles Dodgers filled their void at closer by trading AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel. Although Kimbrel joined the Dodgers with a long history of success, he was marred by inconsistency throughout the season and eventually got removed from the closer role. The Dodgers finished the regular season without a designated pitcher for the ninth inning and carried that strategy into the playoffs.
Will Dodgers lean more on farm or free agency to address their many needs?
After two straight years of zooming past the luxury tax threshold in pursuit of a championship, will the Dodgers do the same to fill their vacancies in 2023?. Given their propensity to spend, and the breadth of top-level shortstop and starting pitching options available on the market, they’ll undoubtedly be linked to a number of premier free agents this offseason. But ascending past the competitive balance tax threshold to obtain talent at areas of need doesn’t sound like a certainty.
Report: Astros, Longtime White Sox 1B José Abreu Agree to Deal
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Just on the other side. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has...
Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season
After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten Confident In Andrew Friedman & Dave Roberts
After setting a franchise record with 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers only won a single playoff game before they were eliminated in the National League Division Series by the San Diego Padres, a team they had no trouble with all year. With another instance of falling short in the...
