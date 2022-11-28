A jury in Montgomery County, Maryland, found an FBI agent accused of attempted murder in a shooting on a Metro train not guilty of all charges on Friday. The agent, Eduardo Valdivia, of Gaithersburg, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment after police said he shot at a man on a train near the Medical Center Metro station in Bethesda on Dec. 15, 2020. Valdivia was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

