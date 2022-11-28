Read full article on original website
‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing
The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
Driver Hits Woman on Pedestrian Trail in Montgomery County
A man in his 70s drove a car onto a path meant for pedestrians and cyclists and hit a woman who was walking on the trail in Montgomery County before authorities managed to stop the driver, police say. He got on the Capital Crescent Trail in D.C. just after 7:30...
Police Investigating Driver Who Tailgated, Pointed Gun at Car in Frederick County
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a driver tailgated and pointed a handgun at another car in Frederick County, Maryland. The victim reported the incident to police. They said it happened while driving westbound Friday afternoon on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police release.
Prince William Residents File Lawsuit Over Digital Gateway Vote
A group of Gainesville, Virginia, residents have filed a lawsuit over the approval of the Digital Gateway vote. The Prince William Digital Gateway project proposes more than 27 million square feet of data centers on more than 2,000 acres along Pageland Lane. The lawsuit, which was filed earlier in the...
Cyclist Hit on Rockville Pike, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries: Police
A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday night and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Emergency services responded about 8:40 p.m. to the busy road near Talbott Street, Montgomery County police said. The cyclist, a man, was rushed to the hospital, police said. Further...
Cold Case: Remains Found in 1993 Identified as Missing Fairfax County Woman
Remains found at the base of a tree in Centreville in 1993 have been identified as a woman who disappeared from Fairfax County in the 80s, police said Friday. Fairfax County police identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21, with the help of "advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing," according to a news release about the case.
Fentanyl Suspected in Deaths of 3 Students; Prince George's Police Warn About Blue Pills
The deaths of three students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, over the past several weeks are being investigated as possible fentanyl overdoses, police officials confirmed to News4. Police suspect the deaths are linked to blue pills labeled with an “M” that police believe users think is Percocet, police said....
Fairfax County Homicide Suspect Caught After Evading Police Multiple Times
A Northern Virginia homicide suspect is now in custody after he narrowly evaded capture multiple times since allegedly killing a man nearly two months ago, police say. Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Brandon Wims, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County police said. Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue in Alexandria after a brief pursuit, police said.
Police Investigate Gunshots in Takoma Park Twice This Week
Residents of a Takoma Park neighborhood are on edge after hearing gunshots overnight twice this week. “I heard a lot, of like, nine or 10, consecutively, gunshots, and it was close by,” resident Deloris Hymes said. Takoma Park police responded to reports from several residents of gunfire in the...
Man Dies After Being Shot Near Silver Spring Apartments: Police
A man has died after he was shot early Friday in Silver Spring, police said, turning the shooting investigation that roped off an apartment parking lot into a homicide investigation. Montgomery County police say officers responded about 3:05 a.m. to the 8500 block of 16th Street for reports of a...
Battle Brews Over Leadership of DC 911 Call Center
D.C.'s mayor and some members of the D.C. Council are divided over who should lead D.C.’s 911 call center. The call center handles more than 3 million calls per year. Over the past several years, there have been instances where call takers and dispatchers have made errors that had fatal consequences.
FBI Agent Found Not Guilty of Attempted Murder in Maryland Metro Shooting
A jury in Montgomery County, Maryland, found an FBI agent accused of attempted murder in a shooting on a Metro train not guilty of all charges on Friday. The agent, Eduardo Valdivia, of Gaithersburg, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment after police said he shot at a man on a train near the Medical Center Metro station in Bethesda on Dec. 15, 2020. Valdivia was off-duty at the time of the shooting.
Dean of Students at Elementary School Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to 2 Women in Greenbelt
The dean of students at Bancroft Elementary School in Mount Pleasant has been arrested and charged with exposing himself to two women at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Greenbelt police said the victims contacted them at around 9 a.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of Buddy Attick Lake...
The Weekend Scene: Holiday Lights and 10+ More Things to Do Around DC
The first weekend of December is upon us, and these long winter nights call for some merry, dazzling holiday lights. And just in time, the National Christmas Tree is decked out for the season. The public can check out the white fir planted last October, plus 58 other decorated trees, starting Friday. It will be open nightly until 11 p.m.
‘We Know He's Playing Games With Police': Warning About Virginia Homicide Suspect
Police in Virginia continue to search for a homicide suspect who has narrowly evaded capture multiple times after allegedly killing a man in October. They say Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Wims, should be considered armed and dangerous. Trott-McLean, 43, has been...
DC Program Reaches Out to Those at Risk for Gun Violence
Seven months ago, D.C.'s mayor introduced an ambitious program aimed at helping those identified as most at risk of being the victim or involved with gun crimes. The People of Promise program’s goal is to stop the cycle of violence, poverty and incarceration by connecting those on the list with services and resources available by the city and non-profits.
