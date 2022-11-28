Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
WLBT
A deeper dive into the economic impact of JSU football on the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re just a few days away from Jackson State University’s biggest game of the year - the SWAC Championship. Visit Jackson is projecting the game to bring in over $6,000,000 for the Capital City. That’s similar to the numbers we saw for JSU’s homecoming...
The Weather Channel
Southern Severe Weather: At Least Two People Dead, Multiple Tornadoes Reported
At least two people have died in the outbreak. An eyewitness describes a tornado in Bassfield, Mississippi. Reports of severe weather stretched from Texas to Kentucky. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Trees fell on homes, roofs...
iheart.com
Coach Prime is lit!!
Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish will close due to bad weather. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential […]
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County – The Vicksburg Post
Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County. The area in red, south of Vicksburg, was identified by the National Weather Service as being under a Tornado Warning at 5 pm on Tuesday. Madison Parish and the southern half of Warren County are under a Tornado Warning until 5:45...
Franklin Parish schools will be closing today at Noon due to weather
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Noon, Franklin Parish Schools will be closing due to severe weather
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
KNOE TV8
NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
KNOE TV8
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
KNOE TV8
City of West Monroe announces street closures for Christmas parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanas of Greater Oauchita Christmas parade will take place in downtown West Monroe and Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past and Present.”. Because of road construction near the Endom Bridge, this year’s parade route...
One killed in stabbing at Vicksburg motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death. Police responded to the Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Investigators said a possible suspect was […]
KNOE TV8
Town hall meeting providing answers for residents on Cheniere Lake bridge and dam construction
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “I can’t go in and out without someone asking me about Cheniere. I’m ready to see it fixed too,” says Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit. Residents were angry on how the Cheniere Bridge and Dam project has been handled. On...
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]
Jackson Free Press
Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
KNOE TV8
BBB: Preventing Twitter cybercrimes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, Twitter disabled its blue verification service due to abuse by impersonators. Here are some tips from Deal on how to prevent cybercrime on Twitter:. Tips to Prevent Cybercrimes:. Take a close look at both the Twitter...
