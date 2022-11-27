ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Roster Construction: How To Build An Above Average Tackle Room

The Cleveland Browns Front Office has decisions to make with all of their offensive tackles this offseason which puts them in an interesting spot for how they plan over the next few years. Is Wills the answer at left tackle, should they keep Conklin long term and can Hudson start on of the offensive line. Let us look at how they have played so far this season and what they can do moving forward to make sure they have a good unit. Studies from PFF has shown in the past that you need to have an above average offensive line to be a good team but the difference between above-average and elite isn't that significant when it comes to wins.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Roundtable: Key Matchup and Prediction for Browns at Texans

The Cleveland Browns are back on the road this week, traveling south to take on the 1-9-1 Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This game is most notable for the return of Deshaun Watson after his 11-game NFL suspension. Returning to the city where he was drafted to make his return from suspension after being traded this offseason will surely be the primary storyline of the game no matter how it unfolds, but it's two teams of 48 players on each side going out there and trying to get a win.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Bears vs. Packers: Staff predictions for Week 13

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears return to the field on Sunday as they renew their rivalry with the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Both teams enter this game under .500 and while Green Bay still has a slim chance at the playoffs, it's unlikely they will be in the postseason barring a winning streak and other things falling into place.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Report: At least three Cincinnati assistant coaches expected to join Luke Fickell at UW

MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has moved quickly to assemble his staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Thursday morning that Fickell is expected to bring at least three members of his Cincinnati coaching staff with him to Wisconsin. That group includes Mike Tressel (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach), Colin Hitschler (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach) and Mike Brown (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach).
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Arizona Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates

The transfer portal opens up for undergraduates on Monday and the expectation is that it will be more active than ever. The following will keep track of each player that enters the portal as well as those that declare for the NFL. Christian Young (NFL): The Arizona safety does not...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Under the radar no longer, Crittendon shines in Andalusia title win

AUBURN, Alabama—Entering the 4A state title game, Andalusia running back J'Marion Burnette was the workhorse for the Bulldogs, but without the 2024 4-star the job turned to senior Dorean Crittendon and he delivered in a big way. Rushing for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns this season as the No. 2 guy, Crittendon powered over, around and through Cherokee County for 246 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns in a 28-7 victory.
ANDALUSIA, AL
247Sports

Bulldogs blow past MVSU, improve to 8-0 on the season

Mississippi State faced a mismatch on the court Saturday afternoon but there was still work to get done. The Bulldogs were able to spread out minutes to several players and rolled to an easy 82-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs were able to rest starting...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Richard, Lofton remain day-to-day ahead of Stetson

Florida was missing two key players in its rotation Wednesday when sophomore wing Will Richard (knee inflammation) and senior point guard Kyle Lofton (back spasms) were forced to miss the contest due to their ailments. Asked Friday before the Gators practiced regarding the progress of the two, Golden said both...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Patience Key for Rees in Notre Dame’s Pursuit of a 2023 QB

There sure have been plenty of twists and turns as it pertains to Fighting Irish quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class. Notre Dame extended offers to five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore and Christopher Vizzina. Of that group, the only real traction was with Arnold, Moore and Vizzina.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Texas A&M's 2022 season in review: The wideouts

Texas A&M's passing game was supposed to be upgraded via the signing of multiple high end players from their 2022 recruiting class, especially early enrollee Evan Stewart. The five star offered more speed and big play ability than the Aggies were used to having at the position which in turn would enable them to generate more big plays. Slot Ainias Smith was back as well and the veteran was a versatile player who could move the chains himself or help others to do so via his blocking.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

LIVE updates, game thread: ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
