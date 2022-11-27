The Cleveland Browns Front Office has decisions to make with all of their offensive tackles this offseason which puts them in an interesting spot for how they plan over the next few years. Is Wills the answer at left tackle, should they keep Conklin long term and can Hudson start on of the offensive line. Let us look at how they have played so far this season and what they can do moving forward to make sure they have a good unit. Studies from PFF has shown in the past that you need to have an above average offensive line to be a good team but the difference between above-average and elite isn't that significant when it comes to wins.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO