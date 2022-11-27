Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
247Sports
Four Packers, besides Jordan Love, who should be playing
Yes, Jordan Love should start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. Now that’s out of the way.
Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, Fans Say, Best In NFL (Yes, Better Than Lambeau)
A new study revealed that football fans ranked the Dallas Cowboys' game day atmosphere in Arlington at the top of the league.
Roster Construction: How To Build An Above Average Tackle Room
The Cleveland Browns Front Office has decisions to make with all of their offensive tackles this offseason which puts them in an interesting spot for how they plan over the next few years. Is Wills the answer at left tackle, should they keep Conklin long term and can Hudson start on of the offensive line. Let us look at how they have played so far this season and what they can do moving forward to make sure they have a good unit. Studies from PFF has shown in the past that you need to have an above average offensive line to be a good team but the difference between above-average and elite isn't that significant when it comes to wins.
Roundtable: Key Matchup and Prediction for Browns at Texans
The Cleveland Browns are back on the road this week, traveling south to take on the 1-9-1 Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This game is most notable for the return of Deshaun Watson after his 11-game NFL suspension. Returning to the city where he was drafted to make his return from suspension after being traded this offseason will surely be the primary storyline of the game no matter how it unfolds, but it's two teams of 48 players on each side going out there and trying to get a win.
Bears vs. Packers: Staff predictions for Week 13
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears return to the field on Sunday as they renew their rivalry with the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Both teams enter this game under .500 and while Green Bay still has a slim chance at the playoffs, it's unlikely they will be in the postseason barring a winning streak and other things falling into place.
Georgia offense soars over LSU, Unbeaten Bulldogs win SEC Championship
Georgia struck quick and that was all she wrote for LSU as the Bulldogs overpowered the Tigers 50-30 to stay unbeaten and win the SEC Championship for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs scored 21 points in less than four minutes from the end of the first quarter to...
Rhule makes six Husker hires official: 'These are high-energy men'
There were no surprises to those who have been tracking Matt Rhule's possible coaching hires closely, but you can write their names in pen now. The new Husker head coach made official six new hires on Thursday morning. In a press release Rhule named five of his 10 full-time assistant...
What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
Report: At least three Cincinnati assistant coaches expected to join Luke Fickell at UW
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has moved quickly to assemble his staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Thursday morning that Fickell is expected to bring at least three members of his Cincinnati coaching staff with him to Wisconsin. That group includes Mike Tressel (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach), Colin Hitschler (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach) and Mike Brown (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach).
Tim Tebow: Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington ‘a matchup nightmare’
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs entered the season with one of the deepest position groups in the country at tight end, and through 12 games Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have made their share of big plays. The tight end duo’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by SEC Network’s Tim Tebow, who gave his perspective on these Bulldogs on Friday.
Arizona Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates
The transfer portal opens up for undergraduates on Monday and the expectation is that it will be more active than ever. The following will keep track of each player that enters the portal as well as those that declare for the NFL. Christian Young (NFL): The Arizona safety does not...
Under the radar no longer, Crittendon shines in Andalusia title win
AUBURN, Alabama—Entering the 4A state title game, Andalusia running back J'Marion Burnette was the workhorse for the Bulldogs, but without the 2024 4-star the job turned to senior Dorean Crittendon and he delivered in a big way. Rushing for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns this season as the No. 2 guy, Crittendon powered over, around and through Cherokee County for 246 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns in a 28-7 victory.
Bulldogs blow past MVSU, improve to 8-0 on the season
Mississippi State faced a mismatch on the court Saturday afternoon but there was still work to get done. The Bulldogs were able to spread out minutes to several players and rolled to an easy 82-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs were able to rest starting...
Ameer Abdullah says Rhule will 'lead the program the right way'
Ameer Abdullah was one former Husker who received a name drop from Matt Rhule during his opening press conference on Monday. The former Nebraska running back, who played for Rhule at Carolina in 2021, responded with a message of support about the type of coach he believes Nebraska hired. "I...
Richard, Lofton remain day-to-day ahead of Stetson
Florida was missing two key players in its rotation Wednesday when sophomore wing Will Richard (knee inflammation) and senior point guard Kyle Lofton (back spasms) were forced to miss the contest due to their ailments. Asked Friday before the Gators practiced regarding the progress of the two, Golden said both...
Gallery: Top-100 WR Drelon Miller has huge fourth-round playoff game
HOUSTON - On Friday afternoon, Silsbee and Cuero were in action at Houston's NRG Stadium in an instant classic. The regional final was a back-and-forth affair the whole way and ended up going into triple overtime. In the end, it was Cuero coming out with the win, 58-56, as both...
Patience Key for Rees in Notre Dame’s Pursuit of a 2023 QB
There sure have been plenty of twists and turns as it pertains to Fighting Irish quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class. Notre Dame extended offers to five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore and Christopher Vizzina. Of that group, the only real traction was with Arnold, Moore and Vizzina.
Texas A&M's 2022 season in review: The wideouts
Texas A&M's passing game was supposed to be upgraded via the signing of multiple high end players from their 2022 recruiting class, especially early enrollee Evan Stewart. The five star offered more speed and big play ability than the Aggies were used to having at the position which in turn would enable them to generate more big plays. Slot Ainias Smith was back as well and the veteran was a versatile player who could move the chains himself or help others to do so via his blocking.
Cincinnati vs Bryant: Things to Watch
The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) will look to add another win when they welcome the talented Bryant Bulldogs (6-2) to town on Sunday. Wes Miller and the team were able to start.
LIVE updates, game thread: ACC Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
