Kayouloud has 16, Central Arkansas tops Idaho St. 81-77

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud had 16 points in Central Arkansas’ 81-77 victory over Idaho State on Sunday night.

Kayouloud also had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bears (4-3). Camren Hunter scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Collin Cooper recorded 16 points and shot 5 for 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Bengals (1-6) were led in scoring by Miguel Tomley, who finished with 32 points and six rebounds. Brock Mackenzie added 17 points for Idaho State. Jared Rodriguez also recorded 12 points, six rebounds and six steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

