The Associated Press

Estrada's 29 help Hofstra knock off Quinnipiac 72-70

 2 days ago

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored 29 points as Hofstra beat Quinnipiac 72-70 on Sunday night.

Estrada also had six rebounds and six assists for the Pride (6-2). Darlinstone Dubar scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jaquan Carlos was 5 of 14 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (7-1) were led by Dezi Jones, who recorded 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tyrese Williams added 14 points for Quinnipiac. In addition, Luis Kortright had 10 points and two steals. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

