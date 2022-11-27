ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Fall Apart in Second Half of Loss to Jets

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlCWg_0jPKYaJv00

WATCH BEARS AND JETS HIGHLIGHTS: The Jets scored 24 straight points to win 31-10 as the Bears played without Justin Fields.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Once the Bears figured out who the quarterback would be Sunday, they gave a good account of themselves for about a half of football.

They even remembered they had wide receiver Chase Claypool on the team.

Then Trevor Siemian's passes stopped connecting, the running game got clogged up, the defense no longer forced punts and injuries began piling up.

The end result was a predictable 31-10 loss to the New York Jets in the rain at East Rutherford, N.J.

"I thought we were very competitive there," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "Obviously the second half wasn't good enough for either side of the ball. It wasn't good enough.

"Theres no execuses no explanations, just wasn't good enough. I told the guys in the locker room we're better than that. We've got to do a better job and perform better in the second half and that's all phases."

The Jets dominated the second half with 17 points while shutting out the Bears, and overall they scored 24 straight points after the Bears led 10-7.

The pregame drama of a decision to sit Justin Fields was followed by more pregame drama when Siemian injured an oblique muscle in pregame warmups.

"I was throwing, something wasnt right," Siemian said. "It flared up on me and then I got back in the locker room and figured something wasn't right again and gave it it a go."

The team actually announced Nathan Peterman would start, but Siemian gutted it out after taking some pain-killing medicine, and staked the Bears to their 10-7 lead with a 4-yard TD pass to Byron Pringle. Completions of 20 and 31 yards to Claypool made the TD possible on the second play of the second quarter.

"It's something we talked about this week," Siemian said. "And then as we got closer to the game I just told him I don't care who's over there (in coverage), I'm going to throw it to you.

"It's one of those things. I think he's a great player, has got a huge body, huge catch radius. He's a good player. So I just wanted to give him a couple chances."

It ended it this point, however, as the Jets took the lead on a 54-yard TD pass from Mike White, a play when safety Eddie Jackson suffered a game-ending foot injury. Then they padded it with a 57-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal just before halftime.

The onslaught picked up in the second half with a 22-yard third-quarter TD pass from White to Elijah Moore, and it became a rout on Ty Johnson's third-quarter 32-yard TD run.

White finished 22 of 28 for 315 yards and three TDs. Siemian finished 14 of 25 for 179 yards with the TD.

"Yeah, there's a reason why he's been in the league for this long," tight end Cole Kmet said of Siemian.  "He gets the ball out, good rhythm, diagnoses coverages well.  So yeah ... we started out well and all that stuff."

However, in the second half Siemian went 6-of-10 for just 62 yards.

The Bears (3-9) lost for the fifth straight time, eighth in nine games and took over the second position in next year's draft after Carolina defeated Denver.

In the  process, they not only lost Jackson to a foot injury but Darnell Mooney to an ankle injury. Right tackles Larry Borom and Riley Reiff both came out of the game with injuries, as well.

And they still have the Fields shoulder injury to address this week against Green Bay.

It all had Siemian feeling a bit guilty over his little pregame "owie," when he almost missed a start.

"Honestly, I'm more embarrassed," Siemian said. " You get an injury like that, we've got guys in there and what are we in week 12, 13, going through hell. "And I have like a non-contact thing show."

After eight losses in nine weeks, they're all going through said lower regions regardless of whether they are healthy or not.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss

The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

2 Bears Starters Are Likely Out For The Season

Two starters on the Chicago Bears are likely going to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday and with where the Bears are record-wise (3-9), it would make little sense for them to return.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Nathan Peterman to start for Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets

The Chicago Bears have made a late change to their lineup as veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman will make the start against the New York Jets in Week 12. The Bears made the announcement 45 minutes before kickoff after ruling Justin Fields out with a shoulder injury. Trevor Siemian was supposed to get the start but hurt his oblique in pregame warmups, forcing the Bears to turn to Peterman at the last minute.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
WASHINGTON STATE
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy